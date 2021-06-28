Menu
(Celebrity)
The 2021 BET Awards' Fashion Looks Were Next-Level Gorgeous
See the best outfits ahead.
By
Emma Childs
3 hours ago
In-person award shows are back on, and the fashion looks at the 2021 BET Awards presented a bevy of fashionable looks. Tap ahead to see the best red carpet ensembles.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Zendaya
Thanks to stylist Law Roach’s impressive fashion archive, Zendaya wore a purple vintage Versace gown for the evening. The actor’s ensemble was
an homage to Beyoncé
, who wore a shorter length version of the same dress while performing at the BET Awards back in 2003.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.