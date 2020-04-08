Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Favorite Skincare Products Include A *Lot* Of Insta-Famous Finds
Because celebrities typically have access to the best of the best products and procedures, finding out about what they use almost feels a bit like getting your hands on a top-secret formula. One celeb with an always-enviable complexion is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — who's often kind enough to give a sneak preview of the things she hides away in her shower and vanity. In a March 30 post of hers, several of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's favorite skincare products made an appearance on her Instagram feed.
In terms of brands, the lineup in Huntington-Whiteley's shower niche was pretty star-studded. Among them were two of Nécessaire's products — its silky body wash and exfoliator in the eucalyptus scent, which are cult-faves among celebs, editors, and influencers alike. Summer Fridays, another Instagrammable brand, had its recently launched Super Amino Gel Cleanser featured in her shower nook, too.
Although everyone's skin is different, it's easy to secretly hope that using the same products as celebs will give you skin that's just as smooth and glowy as theirs. While it's always best to find a concoction of formulas that work for your lifestyle and skin type, Huntington-Whiteley's mix of cleansers, exfoliants, scrubs, and masks seems like a good place to start experimenting.
Below are the six products that made the cut in Huntington-Whiteley's post and the reasons that might make them worthy enough to add to your own collection — other than the fact that she uses them.
This cleanser uses tea tree and peppermint oil to treat and cool the skin. It also contains chirally correct L-lactic acid, which is a version of the chemical byproduct that's supposed to be more beneficial and accurate at providing results.
Featuring 11 different amino acids, this pH-balanced cleanser can wash away dirt and grime without stripping your skin. Instead it aims to moisturize with a blend of atomized sea water and vitamin E.
AHAs and BHAs are both included in this physical and chemical exfoliant from Nécessaire. It's best to use once or twice weekly so it can gently tackle impurities without tugging or tearing at your skin.
With two of its products chilling out in her shower, Nécessaire has proven to be a Huntington-Whiteley favorite. Its body wash is a nourishing blend that includes four vitamins and two omega acids, but is void of any sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or mineral oil.
If you are looking to soothe acne or rosacea, this zinc-infused mask is a great addition to your bathroom. While sulfur and zinc are highlighted, it also features bentonite clay, which is ideal for deeply cleansing your skin.
A blend of apricot kernels, poppy seeds, and sesame oil are featured in this product to encourage blood circulation throughout your body. By working a small amount of the scrub in circles, you can start detoxifying your skin and removing dead cells while you shower.