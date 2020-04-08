Because celebrities typically have access to the best of the best products and procedures, finding out about what they use almost feels a bit like getting your hands on a top-secret formula. One celeb with an always-enviable complexion is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — who's often kind enough to give a sneak preview of the things she hides away in her shower and vanity. In a March 30 post of hers, several of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's favorite skincare products made an appearance on her Instagram feed.

In terms of brands, the lineup in Huntington-Whiteley's shower niche was pretty star-studded. Among them were two of Nécessaire's products — its silky body wash and exfoliator in the eucalyptus scent, which are cult-faves among celebs, editors, and influencers alike. Summer Fridays, another Instagrammable brand, had its recently launched Super Amino Gel Cleanser featured in her shower nook, too.

Although everyone's skin is different, it's easy to secretly hope that using the same products as celebs will give you skin that's just as smooth and glowy as theirs. While it's always best to find a concoction of formulas that work for your lifestyle and skin type, Huntington-Whiteley's mix of cleansers, exfoliants, scrubs, and masks seems like a good place to start experimenting.

Below are the six products that made the cut in Huntington-Whiteley's post and the reasons that might make them worthy enough to add to your own collection — other than the fact that she uses them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.