When it comes to Jennifer Garner’s off-duty looks, she is known for her casually elegant style. Whether she’s grabbing coffee in the neighborhood or picking her kids up from school, the actor tends to go for tastefully minimal, laid-back pieces. Take, for instance, Garner’s brown sweater from The Row, which she wore on Dec. 19 while holiday shopping with her daughter Seraphina Affleck. (The duo were spotted around the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of LA.) The turtleneck-style knit was luxe, low-key, and relatable as a West Coast winter look.

This particular piece, too, has been in Garner’s wardrobe for years, which speaks to her penchant for sticking with the classics. She first sported the brown knit back in October 2018 during a casual outing in LA. Garner then proceeded to wear it again several months later, in February 2019, while picking her kids up from school. On that occasion, she styled it with black skinny jeans, which you can see further down below.

This time around, however, in addition to the cozy cashmere top, the actor wore a pair of blue jeans, gray shoes, and a black crossbody bag, which also came from The Row. She finished the look off with a pair of oversized frames to protect her eyes from the sun.

BACKGRID

CMaidana / LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Brown sweater aside, Garner appears to be a big fan of The Row and owns many pieces from the quiet luxury label founded by the Olsen twins. The insidery fashion brand produces the most classic, quality pieces. Garner, in particular, has a soft spot for its knits and footwear offerings. Similarly, other celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz also love the shoe selections from the brand as well as its understated ready-to-wear staples.

If you want to get your hands on the Garner-approved sweater, her exact style is unfortunately no longer available to shop. However, you can still purchase a similar piece from The Row ahead, alongside other options from brands like Mango and NakedCashmere.