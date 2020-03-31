Now Is The Perfect Time To Recreate This Signature Jennifer Garner Look
Originally Published:
3.31.2020 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
If you find yourself drawn to a minimalist aesthetic with an effortlessly put-together vibe,
Jennifer Garner's go-to looks are the ensembles to study when hunting for outfit inspo. Having mastered the art of making a simple outfit combo — like a T-shirt and a pair of relaxed-fit jeans ( Garner publicly bid adieu to all types of skinny jeans earlier this year) — the actor and her personal style is the one to copy as you begin to craft your own casually-elegant wardrobe.
While you may be keeping up with Garner’s cooking escapades and
wellness journey on Instagram, it’s possible you have overlooked her knack for making the weekend outfits look fabulously luxe. Typically in some sort of enviable combination of core staples, your wardrobe is likely already on par with that of Garner's, which will make replicating her off-duty looks all the easier.
She’s also not shy about repeatedly wearing her favorites pieces (Garner’s been known to regularly sport her Celine sunnies and
Nike sneakers when running errands), which means you can feel good about investing in some of her go-to pieces since they’ll be getting a lot of wear. Ahead, you’ll find 10 of her day-off outfits (but there are tons more) and similar items you can shop that’ll help refresh your comfy-casual style. We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
While being a stylish do-it-all mother, the actor paired a floral print dress with a hearty black cardigan and strappy flat sandals — it's the chic yet comfy outfit you'll be opting for all season.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
You may already have the core pieces to this look somewhere in your closet, but if you're looking for some new on-trend jeans,
emerging denim brand Still Here has the best vintage-feel pair. BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
For further proof that she can elevate even the coziest outfits, look at this versatile ensemble. It’s ideal for lounging on the couch and then (eventually) jumping into an at-home workout routine. Garner's leggings feature star detailing that'll help lift your mood, similar to Terez's tonal design.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
This simple yet stylish formula includes a relaxed white tee tucked into a free-flowing jersey skirt. Pair with tennis shoes and a polished tote bag and, violà, you're attire-appropriate for any occasion scheduled on your days off.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
If your legging lineup is lacking, opt for
transparency-focused brand Katla's made-to-order pair that comes with an individual code so you can track its origins and how it was made — pretty cool, huh? BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Garner is a professional at off-duty chic, as seen with this pinstripe trouser and crewneck combo sweater. The actor's also seen sporting her Apple Watch, which is a fixture in her everyday wardrobe.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
The actor’s black paneled midi dress is a no-fail choice and a nod to the
billowing Nap Dress trend. She styled her breezy look with strappy heels and a top-handle tote for that functional element that she's known to have mastered. BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Garner's striped linen trousers are akin to your favorite draw-string sweatpants from a comfort standpoint, but way more presentable. Simply style with a baby tee and fashionable sneakers, throw your hair in a top-knot with oversized sunnies like Garner did and you’re ready for any warm-weather activities.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Perfect for this transitional period, a ribbed sweater is a great layering piece because it's good on its own but can hide a tank top beneath in case the temperature spikes mid-day. Garner’s distressed jeans and metallic sandals are solid pairing choices.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Starting with a white under shirt, she layered a polished knit sweater over it. For accessories, Garner went with leather loafers and a tote bag. If you're in the market for the perfect leather tote,
Kintu’s black bag is made of vegan leather and is roomy enough for your laptop, gym clothes, and more.
This article was originally published on
3.31.2020