Now Is The Perfect Time To Recreate This Signature Jennifer Garner Look

If you find yourself drawn to a minimalist aesthetic with an effortlessly put-together vibe, Jennifer Garner's go-to looks are the ensembles to study when hunting for outfit inspo. Having mastered the art of making a simple outfit combo — like a T-shirt and a pair of relaxed-fit jeans (Garner publicly bid adieu to all types of skinny jeans earlier this year) — the actor and her personal style is the one to copy as you begin to craft your own casually-elegant wardrobe.

While you may be keeping up with Garner’s cooking escapades and wellness journey on Instagram, it’s possible you have overlooked her knack for making the weekend outfits look fabulously luxe. Typically in some sort of enviable combination of core staples, your wardrobe is likely already on par with that of Garner's, which will make replicating her off-duty looks all the easier.

She’s also not shy about repeatedly wearing her favorites pieces (Garner’s been known to regularly sport her Celine sunnies and Nike sneakers when running errands), which means you can feel good about investing in some of her go-to pieces since they’ll be getting a lot of wear. Ahead, you’ll find 10 of her day-off outfits (but there are tons more) and similar items you can shop that’ll help refresh your comfy-casual style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.