This Dress Just Reminded Everyone Why Jennifer Garner’s Style Is So Classy

Jennifer Garner is a minimalist dresser through and through. When it comes to her off-duty attire, she loves to grab a pair of comfy kicks from her laid-back sneaker collection and a neutral-tone fleece jacket. For red carpet events, she prefers classic silhouettes to of-the-moment plunging neckline dresses and cutout slips. Also, rather than opt for funky prints or patterns, she often relies on a timeless LBD for formal events. Garner’s latest dress at The Adam Project New York City premiere reflected all of her aforementioned style preferences.

On Feb. 28, Garner attended a red carpet for her upcoming sci-fi/drama film. (The movie is coming out in theaters on March 11.) She opted for a sleek minimalist ensemble. She wore a sophisticated black Alexandre Vauthier halter-neck asymmetric maxi dress, with a qipao-inspired neckline that featured white piping on the collar. The piece also showed an edgy side to the actor via side slit and backless details. For shoes, she went with black rhinestone-studded strappy heels. The additional accessories that shined in her outfit were her 18K white and gold diamond-encrusted Vacheron Constantin watch and Da Beers Swan Lake drop earrings.

The night was a glamorous affair, as her co-stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds, and Zoe Saldaña also attended the premiere, and they all wore elegant attire.

Saldaña, who posed with Garner at the premiere, wore a black floor-length Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with button detailing. She then accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Meanwhile, Reynolds was accompanied by his wife Blake Lively, who wore a shimmering pastel Versace gown. As a contrast, Reynolds wore a muted gray pinstriped suit.

You can never go wrong with a classic black dress, as Garner proves, so shop similar styles to hers below. Sau Lee offers a nearly identical option while Veronica Beard’s silk Gabriela Cocktail Dress features a cute ruched detail. To mimic Garner’s side slit detail and backless dress design, go with the Norma Kamali piece.

