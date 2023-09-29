Bella Hadid’s viral tighty-whities photograph circa Sept. 2022 (yes, the one where she ate a slice of pizza in her undies) opened the floodgates for a string of pantsless fashion moments. So much so it feels like recently, not a day goes by without a celebrity leaving their house sans bottoms. Hailey Bieber, for one, stepped out during Paris Fashion Week wearing black briefs and tights à la her BFF Kendall Jenner. And just when we thought the look couldn’t get more risqué, Jennifer Aniston is here to tell us otherwise. For a CR Fashion Book shoot, the Friends alum posed in her itty-bitty underwear and a matching bra. Indeed, she reminded us she’s the reigning queen of NSFW cover lewks — see her barely-there bra for her Allure cover last year.

On Sept. 27, CR Fashion Book revealed Aniston as one of its muses for the publication’s 10-year Anniversary cover, which was styled by its Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld. In one black-and-white image, shot by Zoey Grossman, the actor is snapped in the aforementioned lingerie, which was worn underneath an oversized blazer. And in another image, Aniston is donning a bit more clothing, though not by much. She rocked a Valentino midriff-baring cropped blouse (over a bra, naturally), as well as low-rise trousers and a tie from the label.

The A-lister shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, where she’s twirling, jumping, dancing, and honestly, just having the absolute best time. And her nearly 43 million Instagram followers were just as enthused about her on-set fun. “This woman is like a wine... 😍,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, celeb makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes said: “🔥 so hot 🔥.”

The Morning Show actor’s CR Fashion Book imagery dropped just two days after Kim Kardashian shared her cover on IG for the publication’s anniversary, which sent social media into a tizzy. And no wonder: Her dramatic buzzcut and super-skinny brows will make you do a double take.

Which celebrity will drop an internet-breaking shoot with the publication next? Start making your predictions now. Until then, shop Aniston’s cover look if you want to give the pantless trend a spin.