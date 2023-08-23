For years, Jennifer Aniston’s ‘90s style — and by default, her Friends character Rachel Green’s style — have been my fashion blueprints. My high school photos are proof that I did not execute Rachel's preppy chic aesthetic as well as I thought — my bright turquoise crop top paired with denim overalls just didn’t look as en vogue on 15-year-old me as it did on Aniston. However, these failed attempts did kickstart an appreciation for the star’s outfits, like her many slip dresses, monochromatic sets, and floral frocks. So, when I saw that Aniston recently shared her favorite black dress, I knew I needed to see the look, and perhaps add the style into my own closet, too.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Aniston shared that her favorite red carpet gown is the black one-shoulder Valentino dress she wore to the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. If you take one look at her award season outfits, it’s quite obvious that she’s the queen of a timeless LBD. However, the one from 2010 was not your average style as it featured a sultry thigh-high slit and an alluring sweet-heart neckline. She had styled the designer number with a pair of strappy black heels, gold accessories, and of course, her caramel locks parted to the side in her signature blowout. She expressed to the WSJ that she loves the dress so much that when she lost it, Valentino remade her another one.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Additionally, Aniston also told WSJ that a few iconic pieces from her Friends days still hold a permanent residence in her closet. When the NBC hit television series ended in 2004, after 10 fashion-forward seasons, Aniston kept two pieces from the wardrobe department. In a 2021 chat with People that featured all six core cast members, she shared that one garment she swiped was a pair of red loafers, which her character Rachel frequently wore over the years.

And the other, surprisingly, was a dress Monica wore in Season 8. (A fun fact: Courteney Cox, who played Monica, and Aniston are BFFs IRL.) The Murder Mystery actor even wore the floral frock in an Instagram post last year while posing for a photo with her long-time hairdresser (and the creator of The Rachel haircut).

(+) @MrChrisMcMillan (+) NBC INFO 1/2

