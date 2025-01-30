Maximalist manicures are taking over Haute Couture Week. First Megan Thee Stallion’s wore back-to-back show-stopping sets (a surreal upside-down mani and Moroccan-inspired mix-and-match tips) and now BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has proved to be just as much of a mani muse. First she sported baby blue jelly nails that matched her feathered cape while attending Chanel’s show on Monday, and now she’s taken the see-through concept to a whole other level. Kim was a VIP guest at designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s first show for Jean Paul Gaultier and she upped the ante with crystal clear 3D nails that were a 2025 twist on her otherwise archive look.

The K-pop star, who is set to drop her first solo studio album, Ruby, on March 7, arrived dressed in a 2008 embellished nude dress from JPG’s “Sirens” collection. While nearly two decades old, the plunging gown felt totally timeless, but her mani made the head-to-toe aesthetic even more fresh and modern. To get the look, Kim’s manicurist Park Eunkyung created a custom set of stiletto-shaped, clear as glass nails with a wet-look 3D texture that mirrors the dress’ droplet-like appliqués.

WWD/Getty Images

The combo also works so well together despite the time jump because both the dress and the nails are part of the growing “naked” trend. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus have all embraced ensembles that — whether through color or opacity — teased a nude form (a la Carrie Bradshaw circa 1998). As for the nail equivalent, there’s been a steady evolution of styles going more and more bare.

In addition to celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik’s so-called “naked mani” (which involves sheer polish that’s almost an identical match to the wearer’s skin tone) there’s also the most minimal manicure of all, which involves little more than a little buff and shine, like the way Katie Holmes likes to wear her nails. Kim’s crystal clear nails offers a different perspective that could also be considered naked thanks to it totally transparent finish. However, its uniqueness lies in its trippy, drippy texture, which you can get a closer look at via BTS video shared by Dazed.

Eunkyung has many more equally eye-catching manis for Kim in the past, including the pearl-adorned nails she wore for a recent Gentle Monster campaign as well as the bedazzled set she can be seen sporting in her new “ZEN” music video. Between her Haute Couture Week moments and her upcoming album glam, the rapper and singer seems poised to be one of the year’s biggest nail trendsetters, so don’t be surprised when you see a lot more crystal clear manicures in the mix.