Y2K beauty trends have made a bold comeback, infusing today’s hair and makeup trends with an early 2000s nostalgia. The revival is all about playful expression, a sharp contrast to the popular beauty minimalist trends, like “clean girl beauty.” On the makeup front, frosted eyeshadows, thin eyebrows, and ultra-glossy lips have all returned with a modern twist. Hairstyle-wise, butterfly clips, space buns, and crimped hair — looks that defined the Y2K era — are back in rotation. Speaking of the latter, Jenna Ortega was recently spotted with crimped hair while sitting front row at the Ann Demeulemeester at Paris Fashion Week.

Ortega’s hair was parted straight down the middle, and featured crimped pieces throughout, making the style reminiscent of the ones worn by Britney Spears during the early 2000s. Ortega’s decision to only crimp select pieces, rather than her entire head, makes the look feel modern and fresh. She paired the hairstyle with her now signature bleached brows, heavily rimmed eyes, and a pink lip. If you thought the Wednesday Addams aesthetic was just a costume or a gimmick, think again — the actress has seamlessly woven that dark, moody vibe into her beauty and style choices, turning it into a defining feature of her personal style. The crimped look fits right into the gothic, edgy aesthetic that Ortega is known for.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Why not try out a Y2K-inspired hairstyle of your own? Ortega’s look proves that beauty trends from the past can be reimagined in a way that feels modern and relevant, rather than dated.