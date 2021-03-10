(Celebrity)

13 Iconic Grammys Red Carpet Looks You Probably Forgot About

J.Lo's Versace gown obviously made the list.

By Emma Childs
Scott Gries/ImageDirect

Cher

Cher showed up to the 1974 Grammys red carpet in a white bra top, sheer robe, and not one but three jewel-encrusted butterfly motifs. The ethereal outfit was such a memorable fashion moment that Kim Kardashian recreated this exact outfit in 2018.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Britney Spears

The singer wore a white gown from Randolph Duke and an Oscar de la Renta fur throw back in 2000 to the Grammys. Her dress would fit right in with 2021's cutout dress trend.Kevin Mazur/WireImage

