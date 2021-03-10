Menu
13 Iconic Grammys Red Carpet Looks You Probably Forgot About
J.Lo's Versace gown obviously made the list.
Emma Childs
Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Cher
Cher showed up to the 1974 Grammys red carpet in a white bra top, sheer robe, and not one but
three
jewel-encrusted butterfly motifs. The ethereal outfit was such a memorable fashion moment that
Kim Kardashian recreated this exact outfit
in 2018.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Britney Spears
The singer wore a white gown from Randolph Duke and an Oscar de la Renta fur throw back in 2000 to the Grammys. Her dress would fit right in with
2021's cutout dress trend
.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
