Hannah Waddingham is hilarious. If you’ve seen her in TikTok videos, including the one in which she reunites with actor Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, you’ll see Waddingham is not afraid to embrace her confident and energetic self, as she often hams it up for the cameras and her fans. Her bold personality naturally comes through in her style, too, as Waddingham gravitates toward embellished ballgowns and bright colors for red-carpet events. (She works closely with stylist James Yardley for these special occasions.) And, as TZR’s October 2022 cover star, the Ted Lasso actor takes front-row center in a photo shoot wearing clothes that, once again, channel her vivacious and jubilant energy.

Take, for instance, the Kathryn Bowen bustier tank dress styled with a Maison Met cape from The Residency Experience as a prime example that, when it comes to fashion, Waddingham isn’t afraid to have fun and be a little dramatic. Similarly, her confidence allows her to dabble in the year’s biggest trends — like corsetry and Barbiecore — without batting an eye. In case you can’t tell from the images below, Waddingham nailed every outfit she tried on for her TZR shoot. Before more spoilers are given, take a look yourself to see what she wore, ahead — and along the way, take note of the styling advice inspired by her ensembles to work into your own wardrobe this fall.

Look 1: A Polished Pink Suit

Given that Waddingham has worn almost every color in the rainbow, this shimmery pink pantsuit was right up her alley. While others might opt for a pair of neutral heels to “tone down” the preciousness of the look, she went the opposite direction, donning a bright pair of hot pink pumps from Le Silla. Take after Waddingham’s more-is-more color palette the next time you’re putting together an outfit.

Look 2: A Twist On Workwear

Waddingham’s character, Rebecca Welton, in Ted Lasso often wears tailored A-line skirts, polished blazers, and formal tops for her job as the owner of an English soccer team. In real life, however, the actor is a little more daring with her workwear-inspired looks, as evidenced by this Sacai outfit. Although her exact piece isn’t available to shop, you can get a similar feel via the label’s Suiting Dress, below.

Look 3: A Corset Ensemble

Corsets, and boudoir-style tops and dresses in general, popped up in many Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 collections. Consider this a sign that the fashion trend is flourishing, which means you still have time to give the look a spin. Here, take a page out of Waddingham’s style book and wear your corset of choice with a pair of tailored pants and heels for a dressy take.

Look 4: A Bustier Dress & Cape

Every powerful woman wears a metaphorical cape, but Waddingham pulls off a real one from Maison Met effortlessly. For those special events on your social calendar, work this statement piece into your party outfit. Valentino offers a lacy option you can style with your favorite little black dress — or, with Waddingham’s exact Kathryn Bowen dress.