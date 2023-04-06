Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Look May Be Her Most Adventurous So Far

Fact: Rihanna doesn’t follow trends — she starts them. Let’s take a quick walk down memory lane, shall we? In 2014, the 35 year old pioneered the “naked dressing” trend with her Swarovski crystal-encrusted see-through number at the CFDA Awards. In the last decade or so, she also brought colorful furry jackets to the forefront of fashion and made them her street style signature. You’ll recall here, her red heart-shaped fuzzy outerwear took the internet by storm in 2016. Now, the singer’s back with another outfit people will start copying in no time: a jersey shirt and tulle skirt look. Rihanna wore the unexpected combo on April 5 while enoying dinner in Santa Monica with her partner A$AP Rocky and the couple’s 11-month-old son.

For the family outing, RiRi went for a unique, risk-taking ensemble, which featured an oversized black-and-white Wu-Tang jersey top and a lightweight tulle maxi skirt. While the pairing may sound a smidge out there, the star made a strong argument for its surprisingly stylish finish. Finally, the entrepreneur styled the look to perfection, donning futuristic-looking frames from the Maison Margiela x Gentle Monsters collaboration, strappy sandals, and a diamond-drenched choker necklace. Her shades, if you didn’t notice, tapped into the wrap around sunglasses trend.

BACKGRID

As you’re likely already aware, RiRi is currently expecting baby number two with A$AP Rocky. Therefore, she’s been blessing the fashion world with one-of-a-kind maternity looks. Take her latest Loewe polo top as a prime example. She made the preppy shirt her own by folding it over and giving it a cropped look. That said, who knows what sartorial curveball she’ll throw next?

For those who want to be the first to recreate Rihanna’s top and tulle skirt combo, shop similar pieces below. And should you wish to complete the outfit with her favorite accessories, TZR has you covered there, too.