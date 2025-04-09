(Celebrity)
The Celebrities At The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Spotlighted Spring’s Biggest Trends
Leopard, plum, sheer, and more.
The first few months of 2025 belonged to award season, including the Golden Globes, the Grammys, and the Oscars (to name a few ceremonies). But now, all eyes are on the style industry — and rightfully so. From now until the beginning of summer, fashion-forward fêtes will dominate the celebrity schedule. Ahead of the Met Gala and Fall/Winter 2025 Haute Couture Week, the third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards kicked off the sartorial season on April 8. Inside The Lot at Formosa in L.A., your favorite A-listers convened to celebrate the buzziest designers across ready-to-wear, accessories, and sustainability. And one by one, the stellar step-and-repeats just kept coming.
At the nonprofit’s event, the red carpet rotation started strong with the arrival of the evening’s host: Keke Palmer. Setting a high bar for the rest of the attendees, the icon continued her archival streak in a ostrich feather-embellished gown from Oscar de la Renta circa 2013. Then there was Ciara, who went sheer in a lacy suit set, courtesy of Dundas. Gabrielle Union and Kerry Washington brought some much-needed sparkle in Celia Kritharioti S/S ‘25 Couture and Burberry S/S ‘25, respectively. Inside the A-list affair, Hailey Bieber made the grandest of entrances — even though she skipped the red carpet. Before presenting Saint Laurent creative director with the Honorary Award, the Rhode Skin founder took center stage in a custom plum gown from — you guessed it — her favorite French atelier. Apart from a few Tiffany & Co. jewels, the moody moment shined on its own.
But wait — there’s more. Ahead, see the best celebrity looks from the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. And stay tuned to TZR as more sartorial soirées pop up.
Hailey Bieber
The Saint Laurent brand ambassador surprised fans at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in a halter-neck plum gown, complete with delicate draping and cutouts on the bodice.
Keke Palmer
Continuing her vintage streak from award season, Palmer got her hands on a sequin and feather-embellished gown from Oscar de la Renta circa 2013.
Ciara
The multi-hyphenate turned heads in an all-black, semi-sheer set from Dundas.
Kerry Washington
The Scandal alum shut down the red carpet in a sequin-covered gold gown seen on the Burberry Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
Lori Harvey
The it girl tapped into the leopard print craze in a fabulous drop-waist design.
Taraji P. Henson
The Empire star broke up her mini dress stretch in a leather floor-length gown from Simkhai.
Kate Hudson
The Running Point actor was a vision in a white, bow-embellished gown, courtesy of L.A.-based label, Harbison Studio.
Gabrielle Union
Dripping in transparent rhinestones, Union’s Celia Kritharioti Couture Spring 2025 gown secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists.
Julia Fox
Always on board for an eccentric ensemble, Fox delivered a posh performance in a printed trumpet dress from Marni Spring/Summer 2025. Extra points for her funky hair, makeup, and hat.
Mandy Moore
Marking her first step-and-repeat since February, Moore shimmered in a sheer skirt set from Lapointe, plus strappy sandals and and a champagne clutch, both from Roger Vivier.
Madison Bailey
The Outer Banks star looked ethereal in a partially transparent Zuhair Murad S/S ‘25 gown. She accessorized with a complementary scarf around her neck.
Laverne Cox
Cox was gothic glam personified in a geometric sequin gown, alongside a mesh floor-length cape.
Normani
The former Fifth Harmony performer brought her fashion A-game in a vintage metallic midi dress à la Geoffrey Beene.
Laura Harrier
Fresh from the Diotima Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Harrier stunned in a cutout-heavy LBD and Gianvito Rossi heels.
Cara Delevingne
Delevingne’s strapless sheath dress was adorned with funky fur. On the accessories front, she wore a chunky gold necklace and matching bracelets on each arm.
Becky G
Becky G’s one-shoulder LBD read super sultry, thanks to the waist cutout and the thigh-high slit.
Julianne Hough
The professional dancer’s bronze silk bias gown was from Grace Ling.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
The Pose alum channeled the country-core aesthetic in a black-and-white suit from Willy Chavarria F/W ‘25, plus a bold cowboy hat.
AnnaSophia Robb
The 31-year-old leaned into spring style in this pastel one-shoulder gown from Victoria Beckham.
Lucy Hale
If you look closely enough, you’ll see the Pretty Little Liars alum’s Simkhai dress was subtly see-through.
Natalia Bryant
The model gave off major business-core vibes in a velvet pinstripe dress with a one-shoulder silhouette.