Hailey Bieber’s Obsessed With This Under-$100 White Sneaker

Just like a classic ballet flat or a trusty combat boot, the white sneaker is a no-brainer wardrobe staple that can alleviate some of the stress in matching your footwear to your outfits. Regardless of what you’re wearing on top, just throw on this goes-with-everything shoe and you’re all set! The style is equally beloved by non-fashion gals and celebrities alike. Most recently, Hailey Bieber’s loving her white Superga sneakers and after checking them out, below, you’ll want a pair too.

On Thursday, Bieber shared photos of herself wearing the Italian footwear brand’s 2341 Alpina Shiny Gum sneaker on her Instagram Stories. She paired the shoe with some off-white utility pants, a ribbed white tank, and an oversized blazer — staying true to her go-to style staples. She finished off her outfit with a pair of Xray Specs sunnies from Reality Eyewear and some gold rings and layered necklaces that completed the warm-tone look. As a global ambassador for Superga, Bieber had previously appeared in the label’s Spring/Summer 2021 campaign, so you’ll be seeing quite a bit of Superga content coming from the model over the next few months. For fans of Bieber, you’ll be pleased to know she also offers more of her favorite footwear from the brand via Superga’s Hailey Bieber edit.

The celeb-approved sneaker label was previously spotted on stars such as Ashley Olsen (who wore a pair as early as in 2008) and Katie Holmes. Even royals like the late Princess Diana and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton share a love for Superga shoes. You can’t go wrong by investing in a pair now, as this label will likely keep showing up on the most stylish people of every decade time and time again. Shop some of the Bieber-approved Superga styles, ahead. If you feel like broadening your comfy, casual shoe horizons, check out this newly-released Converse style or the sneakers women in their 30s can’t stop wearing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.