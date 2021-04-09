“Thirty, flirty, and thriving” coined by the early 2000s movie 13 Going on 30 perfectly sums up the age. Your 30s are considered the prime time to be dating, and you’ve probably found exactly what you’re meant to do career-wise. All in all, you’re thriving. You’ve also established your personal style once you reach this period in your life, as well as which pieces are worth investing in. One sure item in these millennials’ wardrobes: Cute, comfy kicks. In fact, there are lots of chic sneakers women in their 30s love.

Shopping for sneakers might seem like an overwhelming task these days, especially if you’re looking for something beyond a basic white slip-on. While there are always the classics to lean on, like Adidas’ Stan Smiths or Converse’s Chuck Taylors, tons of brands are putting their own spin on the cozy shoe with details that feel sophisticated. Then there are current trends to take into consideration. Do you want an of-the-moment chunky silhouette? Or something more pared-back? To help you find your ideal sneakers, TZR spoke to some of the most stylish women in their 30s you’ll find on the ‘gram. Below, find their favorite sneakers at the moment, the trends they’re loving, and their shopping advice.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Chriselle Lim

“The Dior I-D sneakers are my new favorite right now,” Chriselle Lim, fashion and beauty influencer and co-founder of Bumo Brain & Bumo Work, tells TZR. “I love how chunky they are, but simple and chic.” On top of the Dior style, Lim is a devotee of kicks from Adidas. And as of late, the Los Angeles-based content creator has been leaning toward sneakers with a bit of vintage inspiration and a modern twist to them. Her tips when shopping: “[Look for] comfort with a classic style that can be worn with dressier pieces such as a suit or even dresses!”

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: TyLynn Nguyen

Lately, Los Angeles-based influencer TyLynn Nguyen has been loving her new Totême sneakers. Just like her minimalistic fashion taste, she likes her sneakers to be centered around the same vibe. “Easy-going sneakers that add some elegance and practicality to my look,” she tells TZR about the looks she’s into right now. And, when she’s in search of a sneaker, she sticks to a few rules of thumb: No logos, white or cream-colored, and chic.

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Kelly Augustine

Kelly Augustine, a New York-based influencer, is all about the current sneaker craze. “For something that was so functional and pared-down for a while, it’s nice to see the fashion collabs, varied textures, unexpected materials, and crazy colors,” she tells TZR.

Though they aren’t necessarily new, Augustine is still reaching for her Balenciaga Speed Stretch-Knit High-Top Sneakers as she feels they are perfect for her on-the-go lifestyle. “They’re easy to slip on and off when I’m on set styling, and great for flights!” You can also catch her rocking Converse high-tops all over her Instagram page. And though she’ll always care about aesthetics and style, the older she gets, the more she values comfort and mechanics. “I have different sneakers for different activities now!”

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Juliana Goldman

Juliana Goldman, founder of TGN Public Relations Agency, says Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged Varsity High Top Sneakers have been a constant for her. “They pretty much go with everything and I live for a good high-top,” Goldman tells TZR. Right now, the PR expert is on board with the vintage-inspired sneaker trend, which she says gives her a bit of height. “[I] love trying different fabrics in sneakers, too.” Brand-wise, Goldman gravitates towards Converse, New Balance, and Nike. “I also wear these Merrell Hiking Boots as a sneaker look sometimes,” she adds. “Hiking boots are my new fashion shoe.”

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Coco Bassey

At the moment, New York-based influencer Coco Bassey is rotating between her Tod's Cassetta sneakers (shown above) for a simple, clean, and white option, and the Dior D-Connects when she’s eager for an edgier look. In fact, Bassey finds that a sneaker works for almost any occasion. “I love dressing down my skirt and dresses with sneakers, instead of heels and fancier shoes, “ she tells TZR. “It's so comfortable, and I really love the mix of casual and dressed up.”

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Serena Goh

New York-based influencer Serena Goh always goes between her Thousand Fell classic white lace-ups and her Chanel triple white sneakers. And besides her go-to classic white kicks, Goh is also subscribing to the retro sneaker trend.

“My shopping habits have evolved over the years, and even though I’ll occasionally splurge on a designer sneaker, I tend to gravitate toward the conscious brands like Cariuma and Thousand Fell since sneakers are an everyday accessory for me,” the influencer tells TZR. When she’s buying a new sneaker, Goh says comfort is her top priority.

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Tanice Elizabeth

“Oh that is a hard question,” Tanice Elizabeth, an influencer based in Belfast, says about picking her must-have sneakers at the moment. But, she’s managed to narrow it down to her two current favorites: her Asics Gel Kayano UB1-S GEL-KAYANO 14 and Khaite x Adidas Originals Sneaker (pictured above). Like many of the other influencers, Elizabeth also can’t get enough of the old-school shoe trend. “I love the fact that the trainers I wore when I was a child are around again” Additionally, the influencer leans towards sneakers in neutral colorways that will pair well with both casual and dressy ensembles.

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Brittany Xavier

Brittany Xavier, a digital content creator based in Los Angeles, always reaches for her New Balance x ADL 827. Above, she’s wearing the coveted Aime De Leon x New Balance style, which sold out almost instantly. “I got them last year and still wear them all the time,” she tells TZR. As for current sneaker trends, Xavier can’t get enough bright and multi-color iterations.

Her shopping advice? “If they feel like a soft leather, my biggest pet peeve for sneakers is when they give me a blister on the back of my ankle,” Xavier explains. “I avoid stiff material at all costs, reading the reviews from other buyers online is a nice way to gauge if they will be comfortable or not.”

The Sneakers Women In Their 30s Love: Marta Freedman

These days, Marta Freedman, co-founder of Dieux Skincare, is wearing Thousand Fell lace-ups. “They are a fully recyclable sneaker made from sustainable materials,” she tells TZR. Additionally, the Los Angeles-based creative is into printed sneakers. “My other favorite pair is this comfortable leopard runner from Nike.” Freedman typically either buys sneakers for her workout classes at Barry’s Bootcamp or ones she can wear with dresses or sweatpants. “Mostly the latter, since I'm still dressing for quarantine,” she adds.