Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Fall Sneakers Match With All Sweaters, Dresses, & Jeans

When you spot your favorite celebrity in a fashion or beauty campaign, it can entice you to buy that very same product. (Who doesn’t want to smell like Rihanna — she recently launched her own perfume — or work out in a Kendall Jenner-approved Alo Yoga set?) One other iconic brand and celebrity partnership to have on your radar this season is Hailey Bieber’s Superga Fall 2021 campaign. The model is a loyalist to the affordable brand’s footwear, particularly its goes-with-everything white sneakers, and her latest campaign provides unlimited outfit inspiration.

In the images, lensed by photographer Zoey Grossman, Bieber channels laid-back West Coast beach vibes through her many fall-appropriate ensembles. In one photo, the model wears a denim-on-denim look and in another, she rocks a cute blazer and shorts set with a bralette underneath (her signature style move). For each look, she’s able to pair a neutral Superga shoe with it. One style fans might instantly recognize is the brand’s iconic 2750 sneaker, which Bieber wears in a natural beet dye organic cotton canvas. Another must-have shoe is the 2706 OG in raw beige cotton, as well as the boot-like Alpina Ripstop high-tops in the same natural beige color. No matter which sneaker or boot grabs your attention, you can be sure that it’ll transition seamlessly into your fall wardrobe.

(+) Courtesy of Superga (+) Courtesy of Superga (+) Courtesy of Superga INFO 1/3

Bieber became a global ambassador for Superga earlier this year, which is on par for the model’s personal brand. Her fashion staples include basics such as biker shorts, blazers, and trench coats — often in a neutral color palette — so her footwear follows this same wearable pattern. “When I think of timeless style, I think of something that transcends different generations,” Bieber said in a statement. “Superga is a brand that has withstood the test of time. The classic styles and sustainability of the brand make it a closet staple.” In addition to Bieber’s support for the footwear brand, other celebs like Kate Middleton and Emily Ratajkowski love Superga too.

Shop the exact sneakers Bieber wore, along with a few other new styles Superga released for fall.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.