Sydney Sweeney Is Carrying The Bag Everyone’s Loving For 2022

Sydney Sweeney is probably best known for her role as Cassie Howard in the HBO series Euphoria, but thanks to her position in the spotlight, the actor is quickly becoming recognized as a true style queen as well. Not only is she famous for her ultra feminine red carpet looks, but she’s also frequently photographed in her daily life donning the latest street style trends. Clearly, she’s aware of what’s happening in the fashion world — and that was proved yet again when Sweeney recently carried a Bottega Veneta Jodie purse, one of the biggest It-bags of the moment.

Earlier this week, the 24 year old was photographed with the buzzy accessory during an outing in Los Angeles. She stopped by a gas station to fill up her famous-on-TikTok Mustang and grabbed icy treats with her friends. The rest of her outfit was appropriately casual for the laid-back occasion; The White Lotus star wore a white NBD bustier crop top, khaki cargo pants, a gold chain necklace, and Reebok sneakers. Yet it seems Sweeney couldn’t help but take her ensemble to icon level, which she did so by adding in the mini designer purse. The playful baby blue hue gave her neutral look a pop of springtime color.

While it’s true that many of the pieces in Sweeney’s look feature current fashion fads (bustier silhouettes and baggy pants, to name a few), none are quite so trendy as the Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. Since its launch a few years ago, the item has seen stratospheric levels of success: It has a ubiquitous presence among stylish influencers on Instagram, and it has been on the arms of major celebrities from Sophie Turner to Elsa Hosk to Hailey Bieber.

If Sweeney’s latest ensemble is any indication, the Jodie bag’s spot at the top is here to stay. It may be two years old (and counting), but as the Euphoria star just proved, the purse has a versatility that allows it to transcend time and styles. That’s perhaps why the fashion chameleon chose it for her recent outfit — and why it’ll undoubtedly continue as the It-bag to have for 2022. Add it (or a similar piece) to your wardrobe now with the picks, ahead.

