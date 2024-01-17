Any universities out there want to offer Hailey Bieber an adjunct professor position? She’s always teaching her fans and followers something anyway. It started with her glossy, glowy “glazed donut” skin care routine, and blossomed into regular tutorials on how to nail her distinct brand of luminous, glitter-spangled makeup. But what happens at the end of the day when it’s time to take it all off? Introducing the all-new Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, her brand’s very first foray into face-washing products.

If you’ve been eyeing the skin care line from a distance, considering whether or not to try it out, consider making the new cleanser your initial Rhode experience. It’s gentle enough for every day use (and for those with sensitive complexions), building its elite ingredient list around the star of the show: pineapple enzyme, which uses its all-natural chemical compound to eat away at the day’s grime and lingering bacteria and buildup that can lead to breakouts. But that’s just part of what makes the cleanser such an interesting one to keep on the bathroom counter. Pineapple Refresh boasts an incredibly unique formula, first dispensing from its tube as a balm, which then emulsifies into a more familiar-looking (but non-drying) foam.

Facial massage for sculpting, drainage, and general inflammation relief are increasingly popular, and the texture of Bieber’s new cleanser makes them easy to incorporate into your existing routine. The balm won’t start lathering up til it touches water, so the user can work it into the skin for a few minutes before letting the emulsification turn it all into sweet-scented bubbles. Those pineapple enzymes are bolstered by supporting ingredients like soothing green tea, moisture-grabbing favorites like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and the beloved humectant polyglutamic acid, which traps water from escaping into the atmosphere to keep skin plump.

To support the new launch, Bieber plotted out another sunny, tropical photoshoot with some of the biggest models in the industry right now, including Candice Swanepoel, Ajok Daing, and Bianca Blakeney. As her beauty empire expands, she’s been tapping high-profile talent for increasing involved productions. Unlike many other celebrity-helmed beauty brands, Bieber’s willingness to share the campaign spotlight almost helps underscore its legitimacy, like she’s working to break the mold and stand out from the increasingly crowded pack.

To seamlessly bring the new cleanser into your routine, simply use it as the very first step to clear away makeup, dirt, sweat, sunscreen, and more. Follow it up with your favorite toners, serums, and more — you know Bieber does.

The Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser retails for $28 and officially launches January 25. Fans can sign up for the waitlist now.