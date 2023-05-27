When it comes to celebrity engagement rings, the styles truly run the gamut. You have Ariana Grande’s pearl and diamond toi et moi piece and Kate Middleton’s iconic blue sapphire ring that speak to nontraditonal designs. Jennifer Lawrence, on the other hand, prefers more minimalist styles — she wears an emerald-cut diamond on a simple, dainty platinum band. If classic celebrity engagement rings like her’s speaks to you more, follow your intuition and check out more styles in this category ahead.

For instance, you may also be interested in Hailey Bieber’s oval stone set on a whispery thin band, or fall in love with Gabrielle Union’s 8.5-carat cushion cut piece. There is an undeniable allure, and reassurance, for many in wearing timeless rings like theirs — if your love is to last forever, so too shall your engagement ring, right? Since this precious piece of jewelry often serves as an extension of one’s personal style too — Bieber’s ring matches her casual, California vibe — minimalists and classic dressers will likely gravitate towards the idea of an enduring stone design too.

Whether you’re at the beginning of your ring shopping journey or simply looking for fun, check out the seven celebs, below, who all own the most beautiful, classic baubles for inspiration.

Kourtney Kardashian

(+) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment (+) @kourtneykardash INFO 1/2

Back in October 2021, Travis Barker proposed to Kardashian with a $1 million ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The stone, estimated to be 12 carats, sits on top of a thin pavé diamond-encrusted band. Fortunately for those who love this design but are more cautious about their finances, you can find similar pieces from brands like VRAI and Catbird.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

(+) Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Actor Jason Statham presented the model with a 5-carat ring in 2016. According to People, it is a vintage piece from the Neil Lane archives and features a round-cut stone in a platinum setting. “It’s classic and elegant and the stone is perfection,” Lane told the outlet back in 2016. “Jason wanted something perfect and flawless and he kept coming back to this one. He knew it was right.”

Amal Clooney

(+) Jeff Spicer/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Six months after meeting on vacation in Lake Como, George Clooney proposed to Amal. The couple got engaged in 2014 and married only five months later, with Amal rocking a 7-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring. The gemstone is set with two baguette accent stones and sits on a sleek platinum band.

Gabrielle Union

(+) Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The actor received a stunning 8.5-carat cushion-cut ring from Dwyane Wade in 2013. He worked alongside Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, to create the solitaire style. During an interview on Good Morning America in 2014, Union shared a funny story about the proposal. She said Wade had asked his kids to do a presentation, where they revealed a sign saying, “Will you marry us?” The actor shared that she was initially unsure if it was coming from Wade or the children, since the kids had been asking them to get married for years, but, of course, she happily accepted and the pair said their “I do’s” in Miami in 2014.

Hailey Bieber

(+) John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey with an oval-cut diamond on a yellow gold band. The ring, estimated to be $500,000 and between 6 to 10 carats, was crafted by Jack Solow of Solow & Co. This design makes total sense for Bieber, as her style is simple yet chic. If this sounds like you, too, shop the similar baubles ahead.

Jennifer Lawrence

(+) Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Since Lawrence and art gallerist Cooke Maroney maintain a low profile as a couple, not much is known about their actual proposal. What we did uncover, however, is that Maroney proposed back in February 2019 with a custom $100k, four-to-five carat ring. The emerald-cut solitaire piece is fitting for Lawrence, as it matches her unfussy style.

Miranda Kerr

(+) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Evan Spiegel proposed to Kerr in July 2016, a year after they met, with this simple yet chic 2.5-carat ring. It features a three-stone setting with a round diamond in the center and two tapered baguette accents. The pair got married in May 2017 with an intimate, at-home ceremony in Los Angeles.