If one were to compile a list of all-time manicure muses, a compelling case could be made for Hailey Bieber’s inclusion. Not only was she instrumental in popularizing one of the biggest nail trends of the 2020s (“glazed donut” chrome), but she’s never been afraid to experiment across designs and styles, either. Martinis, seafood, cheetah print — her range is seriously impressive. And for her latest mani trick, Bieber made a splashy impression by keeping things simple, rocking a relatively short, solid navy blue manicure.

In a recent post to her Instagram stories, the Internet’s favorite it-girl held a bottle of pal Kylie Jenner’s new fragrance, Cosmic Intense. On her fingernails, Bieber donned a super glossy, navy blue manicure in an oval shape. Also noteworthy? The medium-short length, a subtle departure from the true medium length that the Rhode founder typically favors.

Bieber is the latest celebrity to swap extensions and intricate art for a solid color on a short-to-medium length. The 2026 Golden Globes were replete with short, dark nails, and stars like Mia Goth and Gracie Abrams have hit recent red carpets with moody manis in shades of cherry cola and black. The trend feels like a natural extension of the current obsession with all things 2016, a time before the mainstreaming of intricate nail art and dramatic extensions.

Is this the beginning of a new, moodier mani era for Bieber? Time will tell. But considering how often she swaps out her sets, it seems more likely that she’ll be serving up yet another playful color or fun design in the near future — and inspiring countless manicure appointments when she does.