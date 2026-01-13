Kylie Jenner may have trusty go-tos when it comes to her hair (long and black) and makeup (high glam), but concerning manicures, the socialite-entrepreneur loves to keep ‘em on their toes. Just when you think she’s zigging toward soft Frenchies and soap nails, she’ll hard zag over to snakeskin and plaid designs. And for her latest Kylie Cosmetics fragrance launch, she’s firmly in that “zag” territory. In newly released campaign images, Jenner is seen rocking a flaming-red square manicure with a fun charm.

In a trio of pictures posted to Instagram to promote Cosmic Intense, Jenner is seen with snatched and lashy smoked-out eyes, patent leather red lips, and a dramatic contour, courtesy of her go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada. On her fingertips, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dons a long, square manicure in a bright and warm shade of crimson. The highlight of the set? A dangling charm in the shape and shade of the perfume’s bottle, pierced through the nail on one of her index fingers.

While pierced nail charms aren’t new, they feel like exactly the kind of nail art that could take off in 2026, a year slated to see the return of decadent luxury. With the longer length, square shape, and vibrant hue, Jenner’s set also taps into the burgeoning ‘80s resurgence.

The mani was a dramatic departure from the set Jenner recently donned to support partner Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards. Those nails — in a soft, natural pink with an almond shape — were a decided “zig” toward minimalism. What can you say? The girl’s got range.