Awards season manicures typically go something like this: Not too long, not too short, and in a shade situated somewhere between milky white and nude. And it makes sense — if you want all eyes on your opulent gown or brand-new hair, you likely want to move the focus away from your fingernails. While the 2026 Golden Globe Awards were no different, a handful (pun intended) of attendees took things back to the aughts with millennial-coded short, dark nails.

You know the look: a Lauren Conrad-approved set in black, or a shade that can pass for black from afar, such as navy or a super dark red. Painted on a short or natural medium length, it’s a manicure that perfectly straddles the line between elegant and edgy (and, if you let it start to chip a little, verges into rock and roll territory).

The most headline-grabbing black mani of the night came courtesy of Selena Gomez. Taking inspiration from her feathered Chanel gown, nail artist Tom Bachik gave the Rare Beauty founder a “Velvet Noir” manicure in a chic, and slightly unexpected, square shape.

But she wasn’t the only one. Model Amelia Gray also opted for a short, square manicure in black, with a super-glossy finish, while one of the night’s big winners, Rhea Seehorn, went with a slightly less reflective finish, similar to Gomez. And Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku and The White Lotus’ Aimee Lou Wood both went for the ultimate millennial approach to black nails (IYKYK): A rich burgundy that reads much darker from a distance.

Scroll on to see the major manis of the night.

Selena Gomez

Bachik used Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Le Diable en Chanel, La Base Camélia Base Coat, and Le Gel Coat Longwear Top Coat to create Selena Gomez’s chic black manicure.

Amelia Gray

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Gray complemented her blinged-out Swarovski gown with a short, patent black manicure.

Rhea Seehorn

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

The Pluribus star is a dark nails devotee, and stuck with her go-to manicure on the Globes red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Not everything is as it appears: Wunmi Mosaku’s nails look black from a distance, but nail artist Sarah Chue actually used The Gel Bottle’s deepest burgundy, Arabian Nights, for this manicure.

Aimee Lou Wood

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For Aimee Lou Wood’s super short, dark, red mani, Chue used Aprés’ Vampire Drunk.