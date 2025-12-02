There are two types of people in this world: minimalists who believe a singular printed piece should be the focal of their outfits, and those who wholeheartedly agree that animal prints are a neutral. Hailey Bieber falls into the latter camp, and her cheetah print nails are proof.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Rhode beauty founder showed off her latest manicure on her Instagram Story. Instead of her typical glazed donut or pink chrome nails, Bieber opted for a playful cheetah print, consisting of brown spots and a sheer camel base painted on mid-length almond shape. The look was created by her go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who added an extra touch of whimsy to the manicure by alternating full-nails and French tips.

With the holiday season officially upon us, Bieber’s nails are a cool girl alternative to typical festive shades like cranberry or forest green, and motifs like snowflakes and candy stripes, but the pattern is also one you can wear on your nails well into January and beyond. Just like your cheetah print, sweater, faux fur coat, and ankle boots, your manicure will go with all of your winter outfits. Plus, if you take a cue from Bieber’s accent nails, it’s a trendy way to upgrade your typical French mani.

@haileybieber

So whether you’re a minimalist who’s timid about wearing prints but up for breaking out of your comfort zone or you’re simply not a fan of the traditional red and green holiday color scheme, Bieber’s cheetah nails are perfect for your first December manicure.