If you’ve been on social media this week, then you probably know that Kendall Jenner celebrated her 30th birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique, surrounded by her family and close friends, including Hailey Bieber. The Rhode founder shared an Instagram photo dump, featuring selfies, bikini shots, and of course, the birthday girl. But what really stood out among the photos was her manicure. While Bieber’s known for her sleek, minimalist nails, she decided to step out of her comfort zone, calling on her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt to create a “seafood palette” manicure.

Each nail had its own little moment. On her thumb, Ganzorigt painted a tiny prawn on top of a creamy white base framed by a cobalt blue border — the perfect ocean-inspired detail. Bieber’s pointer finger featured soft baby pink stripes over the same milky white shade, while the middle finger took a citrusy turn with a lemon slice paired with a silver chrome tip. On her ring finger, Ganzorigt added a cute orange fish before finishing things off on Bieber’s pinky finger with a red hibiscus flower against a sunny yellow background. The final result? A maximalist, playful design that’s a stark departure from Bieber’s typical manicures. It’s the perfect nail art for a beach vacation.

Even if you won’t be lounging on a beach anytime soon, you can still take a cue from Bieber’s seafood-inspired mani. For fall, try painting a few glossy red apples across your nails, or look ahead to winter with a hot cocoa–hued manicure topped with marshmallow accents. The options are truly endless.