On Sunday night, Hollywood’s A-list gathered at the Dolby Theater for The Governors Awards, including Kristen Stewart, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Tom Cruise, who received a lifetime achievement award during the ceremony. Kate Hudson was also in attendance, and she used the event as an opportunity to debut a major hair transformation. The actress’s long, wavy hair is gone — she is now a member of Team Bob.

Hudson’s light green, jewel-adorned, 1920s-inspired Valentino gown guided Marcus Francis’s approach to styling her new cut. In an Instagram caption, Francis wrote that he “leaned into a flirty, above-the-shoulder, Gatsby-era hairstyle,” and he definitely succeeded. The soft yet defined waves frame Hudson’s face beautifully while giving off major 1920s vibes. With the deep side part and glossy finish, the whole look feels both classic and completely modern.

To create the look, Francis prepped Hudson’s hair then applied Joico Dream Blowout Frizz Fighter and JoiWhip Design Foam before brushing everything through. After blow-drying and creating a side part, he curled one-inch sections toward the face, pinned each curl, then set them for 15 minutes with Power Spray. Next, he brushed out the curls, created soft S-waves at the hairline, before finishing off with Curls Like Us Curl Crème.

The Governors Awards mark the unofficial start of awards season. With so many events ahead, it will be exciting to see how Hudson continues to style her new short look.