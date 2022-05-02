Alongside her Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira has become a style icon for so many in 2022. Best known for her cool-girl ensembles and authentic approach to styling, the model-turned-actor has created change in the fashion industry as a result of her commitment to being unapologetically herself and advocating for inclusivity and diversity in campaigns. But, sparking this industry-wide shift didn’t happen over night — and this mission isn’t complete. In Levi’s latest campaign, Ferreira revealed that the beginning of her modeling career wasn’t as glamorous as the red carpets she frequents as of late.

Prior to acting, Ferreira worked as a model. In a video for the campaign, titled “The Number That Changed Everything,” she shared that the moment everything changed for her was when she moved out of her mom’s house. “I got my first paycheck from modeling. I think it covered one month’s rent,” she laughed, “But I was like, all right, let’s do it.”

Ferreira’s debut modeling campaign was with American Apparel, when she was 16. She shared the throwback photo on her Instagram in 2018, calling the opportunity “manifesting at its finest.” The American Apparel campaign was just the start of her modeling journey and gave her the opportunity to carve out a space for herself within the industry. Her next major modeling gig was for Aerie’s #AerieReal campaign, where the brand reaffirmed its commitment to photoshop-free ads and showcasing diverse bodies.

Since then, fans have seen the actor, pose for notable brands from ASOS and Missguided to Coach and Bvlgari. For the Levi’s campaign, in celebration of the 501’s 149th anniversary, Ferreira was featured alongside model Hailey Bieber, designer A$AP Nast, DJ Peggy Gou, and soccer star Marcus Rashford. This isn’t Ferreira’s first time modeling for Levi’s, however, as she was seen in another 501 campaign back in 2021.

For Ferreira’s photos, she first styled a pair of mid-length 501 denim shorts with a navy and white ringer T-shirt. For the second shots, she wore a pair of ‘90s style mid-rise black 501 jeans with the same ringer top and then a denim corset. To add some edge, she dyed her hair a copper color (the trend was also seen on her co-star Sydney Sweeney back in March).

Ahead, see all of Ferreira’s looks from “The Number That Changed Everything” campaign.

Levi's

Levi's

Levi's