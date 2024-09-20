There are really two distinct factions of fall beauty: the side that takes its cues from nature and its warm, toasty color palette, and the side that’s all about steering straight into Halloween and all the campy, spooky fun that comes with it. Even though the season’s two aesthetic halves are so decidedly different, leave it to Hailey Bieber to have tried them all over the past few years alone. But as great as her tortoiseshell manicures and brown chrome polish colors have been, though, Bieber’s blue jelly nails might be the star’s coolest look for autumn yet.

Bieber has been keeping a relatively low profile since welcoming her son, Jack Blues, back in late August. She’s only popped up in public and even on Instagram a few times since, logging on to share a new song she’s been loving, or to re-gram a quick Rhode skin care promo. In her latest post, she’s holding up her phone for a mirror selfie, showing off her jelly-textured, midnight-blue nails in the process. The manicure is carefully shaped into Bieber’s usual rounded almond style, and lacquered with an especially shiny, partly translucent polish — that’s what gives the nails that bouncy, jelly-like look.

Jelly nails were beloved all through summer for their juicy look and nostalgic feel — who could forget those rubber sandals of the ‘90s? — but Bieber proves the style is just as applicable for fall. Of course, much of that comes down to her color choice. Many think “autumn nails” and immediately start envisioning deep brown, rich burgundy, or a leafy forest green, but dark blue calls to mind chilly, starry nights and scary movie settings.

They key to Bieber’s look is finding a gel-finish polish with tons of shine, and only layering on a couple of coats. It’s critical that the manicure isn’t too opaque — not only for the jelly texture, but so the shade itself stands out. Note the way the light illuminates sections of Bieber’s nails, making it look like a lighter blue in some places?

As an added bonus, this exact manicure can take you straight into winter, too. It’s moody and witchy through September and August, and icy-cold for the rest of the year.