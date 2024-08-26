Hailey Bieber’s reasoning for keeping her pregnancy under wraps until the final few months makes a lot of sense. Considering she’s one of the most-watched women in the world, every outfit, outing, and social post was bound to be highly scrutinized. But considering how excellent her aesthetic choices always are, who could blame fans for getting excited over her maternity looks? Bieber maintained her cool-girl style all the way to the end — and even her birth announcement is chic. In the very first photo shared of her new baby, Bieber’s French tips add a stylish twist to the otherwise very conventional (and extremely sweet) Instagram post. It’s just proof that even through motherhood, the model-mogul is dedicated to doing things her way.

It was actually Justin Bieber who shared that first image of baby Jack Blues, born in the final few weeks of August. Captioned with the newborn’s name and a simple but excited “WELCOME HOME”, the photo features a tiny infant foot wrapped in a cozy cream-and-white blanket, caressed by his mother’s outstretched finger. Fitting the relaxed, timeless color scheme, her long, almond-shaped nails come complete with thin, laser-precise French tips. It’s at once a very traditional and very trendy choice — the manicure style is a celebrity-favorite, but the elegant length is a nice break from the norm. Who says a shift into mom mode requires short, natural nails?

In fact, you could say that Bieber is making the “maternity manicure” a thing. It’s unclear if this is the exact set she wore during birth (that seems like a private matter anyway), but this particular nail style is actually a great choice for said occasion. It’s a neutral color, a classic design, and features an extended but not unwieldy length — a prerequisite for all those swaddle sessions and diaper changes.

Bieber’s always been known for her nail game, but her manicures have been especially notable through her pregnancy. She’s done variations on her signature chrome finish — including a soft lemon-yellow for her baby shower — and even got back into the nail art world with a fruit- and vegetable-themed “farmer’s market” set.

It’s too soon to tell how much of her postpartum and motherhood journey Bieber will feel comfortable sharing, but you know it’ll be filled with more savvy style choices either way.