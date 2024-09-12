As soon as that first cool breeze hits on a mid-September day below 70 degrees, it’s a sign to break out your cashmere sweaters, switch to a hot latte, and spritz on a perfume that evokes the cozy vibes of the upcoming season. The best fall 2024 fragrances are spicy and decadent, a complete 180 from summer’s light, fresh scents. In other words, a few whiffs will act as an extra layer that will keep you warm as the days get more frigid.

If you’re in the market for a new seasonal scent, your favorite fragrance brands have gotten the memo. This season’s launches are stacked with rich perfumes like Guerlain’s Patchouli Paris and Aerin’s Amber Santal Musk, but there are also options for year-round floral fans like Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Orchid and Cartier’s La Panthère Elixir. And if you swear by gourmands because you prefer to smell like a straight-up snack, there’s Maison Margiela’s Replica Afternoon Delight.

Keep reading for a complete rundown on the season’s best new fragrances, along with when and where to wear them.

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Office Days Byredo Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum $225 See On Byredo With the end of summer Fridays in sight and more days in office, Byredo’s nature-inspired scent will transport you (mentally) from your desk. The sweet spice and warm wood notes channel the sun’s warm rays you felt on those end-of-week, late afternoon, patio happy hours. | Featured Notes: Cardamom; rose petals; carrot; cedarwood; vetiver; silk musk |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Date Night Guerlain Patchouli Paris Eau de Parfum $395 See On Guerlain Mysterious, sultry, warm. These are just three adjectives that come to mind when experiencing Guerlain’s sensual patchouli-forward fragrance created with Parisian nights out in mind. In other words, it’s the perfect option for a mid-fall evening date. | Featured Notes: Patchouli, iris, vanilla, ambergris, musk |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For A Confidence Boost Tory Burch Sublime Eau de Parfum $155 See On Tory Burch Created to evoke confidence and a sense of self, spritz Tory Burch’s blend of sweet florals and fruits with smoky leather and patchouli whenever you need to command a room. Think: pre-work presentation or job interview. | Featured Notes: Mandarin essence; urban ivy accord; upcycled rose; osmanthus absolute; tethered leather accord |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Diehard Vanilla Fans Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum $168 See On Sephora Gourmand fragrance fans who are curious about branching out will love this vanilla-floral fragrance which combines the creamy sweetness of the beloved note with fresh, light florals. Consider it the best of both worlds. | Featured Notes: Vanilla duo; vanilla orchid, marine ozonic accord |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance To Display On Your Vanity Christian Louboutin Fétiche Le Cuir Eau de Parfum $245 See On Christian Louboutin All five of the stiletto heel-inspired fragrance bottles in Christian Louboutin’s Fétiche collection are an ode to the nail polish the brand launched a decade ago. The sleek, eye-catching design will double as decor on your vanity, but the juice is also noteworthy. Le Cuir is a sweet yet rich scent that’s warm, cozy, and fitting for crisp fall days. | Featured Notes: Osmanthus; leather; suede |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Anyone Who Always Need A Sweet Treat Maison Margiela Replica Afternoon Delight Eau de Toilette $165 See On Maison Margiela For anyone who can’t get through the day without a sweet treat, Maison Margiela presents you with Afternoon Delight. With notes of Madeline accord and vanilla, your favorite French dessert is just a spritz away. | Featured Notes: Madeline accord, sandalwood, Madagascar vanilla |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Hanging On To Summer Yves Saint Laurent Libre Flowers and Flames Eau de Parfum Florale $165 See On Sephora Arguably the best season, it’s understandable why you’d want to hang on to sun-kissed summer days as long as possible. Even as winter’s chill approaches, this solar floral fragrance will take you back to the height of long, hazy, afternoons at the beach that melted into evenings on rooftops. | Featured Notes: Palm-tree flower accord, lily flower accord, orange blossom absolute |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Feeling Fresh Diptyque Lilyphéa Eau de Parfum $330 See On Diptyque Light, aquatic scents aren’t just for the spring and summer. Part of its Les Essenses collection of fragrances inspired by natural elements with no discernible scent, Lilyphéa is a fresh yet sweet scent that imagines what a water lily would smell like. | Featured Notes: Cardamom; violet leaf; sweet vanilla |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Smelling Delectable Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L'Elixir Eau de Parfum $96 See On Lancôme Have your cake and smell like it too with the latest addition to Lancôme’s beloved La Vie Est Belle line. This fruity gourmand combines raspberry, violet, and cocoa butter to create a scent that’s delectable enough to eat. Although, we recommend sticking to just wearing it. | Featured Notes: Raspberry; violet; cocoa butter |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For A Mid-Fall Tropical Getaway Mugler Angel Fantasm Eau de Parfum $190 See On Nordstrom Using up some PTO to escape to a warm locale because you’re already sick of the colder weather? Take this tropical perfume with you. With hints of pineapple, coconut, bourbon, and amber, there’s no better place to wear it than a beach. | Featured Notes: Pineapple; bergamot; coconut; patchouli; bourbon; amber |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Turning Heads Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense $176 See On Sephora While the summer heat and humidity may call for light, breezy dresses and linen pants, fall is all about richer hues and thick cozy layers. And the same approach should be taken with your signature scent, such as Chloé’s “intense” version of its classic L’Eau de Parfum. With higher concentrations of its hero notes, the woodsy floral fragrance has a strong, unforgettable sillage. | Featured Notes: Raspberry; rose; ambery woods |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Chilly Nights In Aerin Amber Musk Santal Eau de Parfum $150 See On Aerin Together, notes of amber and musk smell like a warm hug. Spritz this Aerin perfume on the coldest nights to stay cozy. | Featured Notes: Rose centifolia; muguet; amber; sandalwood; musk; coconut water |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Embracing Leather Weather Hermès Barénia Eau de Parfum $170 See On Hermès If you’re someone who breaks out their leather jacket as soon as the temperature dips below 70 degrees, Hermès first chypre fragrance is for you. The strong yet sensual scent and its stud-accented bottle is a nod to the legacy brand’s Barénia leather. | Featured Notes: Butterfly lily; miracle berry; oak; patchouli |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Weekends At The Cabin Jo Malone Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense $228 See On Jo Malone Come fall, if weekends at the beach are traded for a few days of R&R at a cabin, Jo Malone’s woods fragrance is right up your alley. | Featured Notes: Aromatic clean accord; Hinoki wood; cedarwood |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Floral Enthusiasts Cartier La Panthère Elixir $176 See On Cartier For anyone who likes to smell like the prettiest bouquet of flowers, Cartier’s soft floral perfume is bound to become your most-worn scent this season. | Featured Notes: Jasmine; gardenia; musk |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Self-Care Days DS & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus Eau de Parfum $210 See On DS & Durga Those well-versed in self-care days know a few eucalyptus branches is all it takes to turn your everything shower into a spa-like experience. Luckily, DS & Durga has bottled up this calming herbacious scent so you can operate at the same zen-like level even on a mid-week workday afternoon. | Featured Notes: Wet wood; Pacific spray; eucalyptus globulous; rosemary; eucalyptus cone; dry leaves |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Smelling Like Yourself, Just Better Maison Francis Kurkdjian APOM Eau De parfum $245 See On Maison Francis Kurkdijan The no-makeup makeup of fragrances, perfumer Francis Kurkdjian designed this floral-amber juice to be personal to its respective wearer. | Featured Notes: Orange blossom; lavender; ambery woody accord |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Those Chronically Online Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower Eau de Parfum $165 See On Sephora While AI might be a hot topic online, particularly in various tech subreddits, the beauty industry has been keen on it for awhile. Those foundation shade finders at Sephora? You guessed it: AI. However, the technology is making its way into fragrance, specifically as an eco-friendly means to manufacture notes. For its latest floral Paradox perfume, Prada has incorporated jasmine AI accord into the mix. Now, that’s a next-gen signature scent. | Featured Notes: Bergamot; jasmine AI accord; white musk |

Best Fall 2024 Fragrance For Free Spirits Ellis Brooklyn Dear Sky Eau de Parfum $115 See On Sephora The days of blockbuster signature scents are in the past. Thanks to #perfumetok everyone wants to smell different and unique. Going against the grain is the exact concept of Ellis Brooklyn’s latest perfume, a sweet and smoky ode to the American Southwest and free spirits. | Featured Notes: Honeydew melon, white peony, ambrette |