At the end of last year, I predicted that Hailey Bieber’s then-freshly-cut lob, replete with flippy ends and “just got out of the convertible” layers, was going to be everywhere in 2026. But by spring, the Rhode founder had seemingly moved on: Specifically, to plentiful extensions and a lighter hue. It appeared as though she was joining the “long and blonde for spring” movement (and likely taking hordes of fans with her). How wrong I was. Instead, Bieber has pulled a 180 — or should say 360? — and returned to her breezy, retro lob. And this time, she’s playing on “maximum movement” mode.

In a post shared to Instagram on June 30, Bieber, wearing a green tank top, showcased her flippy new ‘do. The handiwork of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, the blunt cut features “longer, gentle, face- framing layers,” per the caption of Marjan’s own IG post; the stylist also referred to the look as “a modern version of the ‘90’s lob.” The supermodel era-cut was complemented by toasty, bronzed makeup by artist Leah Darcy.

While super short cuts remain very much on-trend — Kim Kardashian recently experimented with a retro bob, and Zendaya is showing no signs of growing out her bixie, to cite just two examples — lobs like Mrs. Bieber’s are most certainly having a moment, too. As hairstylist Stephanie Angelone told TZR, “The short, blunt bob was trending last year, and now everyone’s growing them out to mid-length, with softer ends [and] a more flowy style.” Which pretty much describes HB’s new look to a “T.”

The strategic, soft layers aren’t the only element giving Bieber’s new cut movement: Her hair color is certainly adding to the effect. Ever the fan of a cool-toned brown, Bieber’s current shade of brunette appears to have gentle gold tones throughout. As master colorist Shvonne Perkins noted, “warmth is what reflects light in the hair… color that has a bit of gold to it always appears more reflective than full ash shades.”