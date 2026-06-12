If you frequently read summer hair color trend stories, 1. We beauty writers appreciate it, and 2. Whenever you click on one, you likely expect to see fifty shades of blonde. Going flaxen for the season is a bit of a cliche, but it does make sense; sunny hair for the sunniest season. But for summer 2026, things are going to be a tiny bit different. While there are certainly shades of blonde trending this year, lighter isn’t necessarily the name of the game — brighter is.

This season’s hottest hair color trends all have one thing in common: A golden glow, even if they aren’t actually golden. There’s “sunkissed brunette,” a dark brown woven with gold to create a reflective hue that shines in the sun, and “red cinnamon,” a more multi-dimensional approach to ginger than the super saturated wine reds and coppers of seasons past. And there are, of course, shades of blonde; specifically, neutral and warm colors, including “cashmere blonde” and “strawberry golden.”

Also on the list this season? “Pink lychee,” a pretty pastel that speaks to another trend of the season, and perhaps the year overall: Doing whatever you feel like. As Jacob Habib Khan, a professional hairstylist, hair educator, and L’Oréal Professionnel global creative contributor, puts it: “Summer 2026 is less about following a single color direction and more about embracing transformation in whatever form feels authentic to the individual.”

Scroll on to learn more about five of the hottest hair color trends of the season, straight from the experts.

Sunkissed Brunette

“Sunkissed brunette” is “a true, deep chocolate brown mixed with hints of gold for a warm, dimensional, ‘been in the sun’ effect,” says Shvonne Perkins, a master colorist with Madison Reed; she cites Off Campus’ Allie (played by Mika Abdalla) as an example. This gilded hue will work for “any brunettes who struggle with shine and reflectivity,” meaning if you prefer your browns on the more muted side, this one might not be for you. “Remember: Warmth is what reflects light in the hair,” she explains. “Color that has a bit of gold to it always appears more reflective than full ash shades.”

At the salon, “ask for gold-forward browns; it's also best to mention keeping any existing lightness on the ends,” she says. “Your colorist can formulate a deeper shade for the crown and lighter for the mids and ends, in the same golden tones, if you want to keep that dimensional look while shifting into this color.” At home, you can achieve this color with Madison Reed’s Radiant Cream Color Kit in Tuscany Brown (6NGV).

Red Cinnamon

For any brunettes looking to make a major change without going blonde, consider “red cinnamon,” which is “a rich, vibrant copper-red that feels like an amplified version of a natural redhead,” says Habib Khan. Think of this one as an “all the above” approach to the fiery hue: “It combines warm cinnamon, copper, and amber tones to create a multidimensional shade that feels bold, yet wearable.” It’s especially ideal for folks with neutral or warm undertones, and, as mentioned up top, “works beautifully on natural brunettes, especially levels 5–7,” says Habib Khan.

At the salon, “ask your colorist for a dimensional copper-red or cinnamon-red formula with depth at the root and reflective warmth throughout the mid-lengths and ends,” he says. “Bringing reference imagery is always helpful, and your stylist can customize the intensity based on your skin tone, lifestyle, and maintenance goals.” And speaking of maintenance goals: Note that any way you slice it, this one will likely require a great deal of upkeep. “Clients seeking an ultra-low-maintenance color should be aware that red tones require regular refreshing to maintain vibrancy,” he notes.

Strawberry Golden

Situated between blonde and red (albeit quite a bit closer to the blonde end of the spectrum), there’s “strawberry golden,” which, as the name suggests, is an especially glowy and natural-looking shade of strawberry blonde. A new take on the copper trend that’s dominated the first half of the 2020s, this hue offers “a more relaxed, lived-in approach, which suits the more ‘maintenance can wait’ mindset of the summer months,” says Perkins. “The fade is intentional and creates summer softness.”

While this color really pops against those with peachy undertones, “because this sits in the blonde category and the redness is subtle, it doesn’t demand a certain skin tone to work,” says Perkins. “This is surprisingly universally flattering and fun across the spectrum.” The key to nailing this highly complementary color? Heading into the salon with a mission: “Be clear the goal is a mostly golden, deep blonde flavored with copper,” Perkins emphasizes. “ What makes this shade special is that it's not just red, so be sure to speak to the desire not to go full ‘cowboy copper.’”

Blinged-Out Blondes

The words to describe this summer’s go-to shades of blonde could come right out of an episode of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous: “Pearl,” “champagne,” and “cashmere.” What unites them all is high shine. “Think creamy, with a very fluid dimension,” says Kylee Heath, a celebrity hairstylist and Schwarzkopf brand ambassador.

“The ‘champagne blonde’ is luxurious and neutral, so not too warm and not too cool, making it suitable for most,” says Heath. You can ask your colorist to tailor your undertone to your preference; “I personally love a little lean into the golden undertones, especially for summer,” says Heath.

Meanwhile, ‘cashmere blonde’ provides “a luminous, sun-kissed look without harsh lines or brassiness,” along with “maximum brightness,” says Wendy Burns, Henkel stylist for Schwarzkopf Keratin Color. This radiance makes it “the perfect shade to show off a summer skin glow.” This hue works across a wide range of skin tones — Burns says it's a solid pick for neutral and cool undertones within pretty much any skin color — and is a good option for blonde, brunette, or red base shades; that said, if you have dark hair and don’t want to fuss with a lot of upkeep, you might want to skip. “A line of demarcation will show quickly with regrowth,” she explains. “Also, if you swim regularly, this may not be the shade for you, since salt and chlorine are tough on blonde hair.”

Since these trends are so shine-forward, at-home maintenance is crucial. Along with using color-preserving shampoos and conditioners, “make sure you're giving your locks plenty of nourishment when detangling and heat styling,” says Heath. “I love the Keratime by Schwarzkopf Deep Repair Detangling Treatment, and finishing my style with the Hair Bonding Oil.”

Pink Lychee

A pastel pink with radiant blonde undertones, “‘pink lychee’ is a playful, fashion-forward shade,” says Habib Khan, adding that this soft but statement-making shade can look delicate, ethereal, bold, or graphic, depending on how you place it. “We’re seeing a significant resurgence of self-expressive color, with clients moving beyond traditional blondes and brunettes in favor of more artistic, individual looks,” he says. “‘Pink lychee’ captures that spirit perfectly. Summer naturally invites experimentation, making it the ideal season to embrace a color that feels joyful, creative, and unapologetically unique.”

This shade will reach its full potential on lighter starting colors —“typically natural levels 7 and above” — and hair that has already been lightened. Though of course, the key attribute to pulling off a color like this is, well, owning it. “It’s ideal for clients who enjoy expressing their personality through beauty and aren’t afraid to stand out,” says Habib Khan. “It’s also a great option for those who like to change their look frequently, as pastel shades can be refreshed or evolved into new creative colors relatively easily.”