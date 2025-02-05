Hailey Bieber may not be a beauty influencer in the traditional sense, but there are few others who possess the same trendsetting power she has. All she has to do is flash a fresh manicure or slick on a specific color of lip gloss to have fellow beauty lovers abuzz — of course a catchy name like “strawberry girl makeup” or “glazed donut nails” certainly helps. The Rhode founder could more accurately be described as a marketing genius, so when she drops a new lip combo, it’s only a matter of time before her fave products sell out. And just in time for spring, she’s revealing her recently updated combo that’s perfect for the season ahead — so get ready to stock up, or you might miss it.

A few years ago when Bieber first launched Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment, she quickly went viral with a fall-friendly way to wear it. In fact, her followers were frantically trying to find a replacement for the the sold-out Scott Barnes Atelier Lip Pencil she used in the TikTok video. Since then, she’s stuck to similarly ‘90s-inspired brown lip liners, most recently updating her combo with the newest shade of the brand’s Peptide Lip Tint, Toast. This cozy look was instantly dubbed “cinnamon girl makeup” (the product’s press box even included fresh cinnamon rolls) that’s been a favorite for winter, but with the help of her latest launch, she’s already moved on to spring.

After weeks of teasing, Bieber revealed Rhode’s latest addition, Peptide Lip Shape, late last month. The launch of this skin care-spiked lip contour product meant that now the beauty mogul had brown (and rose, and taupe) options in her own line to choose from. On Feb. 4, she shared exactly how she’s been wearing them to get an updated lip look that’s pink and shockingly sans gloss, making it so different than her past viral combos.

Bieber starts by slightly over-lining her lips with Lip Shape in the shade Twist, a warm taupe, then product’s built-in silicone smudger to blend any harsh lines for a softly defined and plumped effect. In lieu of filling it in with a glossy product like her Peptide Lip Tint or Balm, she taps Rhode’s Pocket Blush in the shade Piggy, a baby pink, onto the center of her lips. “I do really love the look of a pink lip in the center and then a neutral lip product on the outskirts,” she explained in a video posted on the brand’s site, adding that she’s been obsessively wearing the combo for months now — long before her latest product even launched.

This duo has that contrasting ‘90s liner look she’s been loving for years, but with a pop of pink it feels so fresh for spring (think cherry blossoms). Add a little more of the pink blush to your cheeks for an on-trend monochromatic effect, and you’ve instantly updated your makeup for the new season the Bieber way.