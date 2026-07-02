For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction — or, as it applies to the world of beauty, for every trend, there is an equal and opposite trend. And right now, the equal and opposite manicure trends are neutral nails and bright, vibrant colors. While mani minimalists run toward milky whites and translucent pinks that give “your-nails-but-better,” others are gravitating to hues that pop; think tomato red, vivid orange, and just about every shade of blue. And when it comes to that last one, the possibilities really are endless.

On the lightest end of the spectrum, there’s sky blue, which, as nail artist Svitalan Motyl told TZR, provides “a light, airy summer feeling.” Opt for that one when you’re looking for something that “feels calm, clean, and slightly nostalgic, almost like a clear summer sky or ocean reflection.” Go several shades deeper, and you’ll reach the rich blues that “bring a cool, serene edge to summer nails,” as nail artist Jin Soon Choi noted. In between, there are countless hues to choose from, such as teal, sapphire, denim, and royal. And each looks gorgeous worn on its own or integrated into fun nail art designs.

Ready to explore all the ways you can wear the moodiest hue? Scroll on for some mani inspo that’ll have you painting the blues.

Give It A Swirl

With this swirling and whirling blue-on-blue mani, nail artist Melanie Graves proves that sometimes, all you need is a dotting tool and some imagination.

Oceanic Jellies

Using nail art brushes, artist San Sung Kim layered on various jelly polishes — including sapphire and storm blue — to create this jade-like oceanic masterpiece.

Berry Cutesy

Lean into coquette energy with a mismatched mani. Between the bows, blueberries, and French tips — in shades ranging from denim to sky — these nails couldn’t be any cuter.

What’s The Teal?

Nail artist Aiste Haas layered chrome powder over a teal-blue velvet manicure (and shifty transparent nail foil) to create this mermaid-coded mani. While she added subtle 3D chrome lines along the tips for a French-like effect, a DIY version would look just as alluring without them.

Butterfly In The Sky

What do you get when you pair a blue jelly polish with a glittery, butterfly-filled top coat, as nail artist Anna did here? A dreamy Y2K mani that looks like it should be holding a … Baby One More Time CD (highly complimentary).

Cherries On Ice

Silvery blue velvet might be an unexpected backdrop for cherry nail art, but that’s exactly what makes the pairing so eye-catching. Graves used gel to create these tiny stone fruits, but nail stickers would do the trick, too.

Tips In The Clouds

While a traditional blue French manicure will always be a classic, an easy way to add a touch of whimsy is by adding 3D accents. Here, artist Dayanna Sapiens incorporated a touch of texture with gel swirls.

Subtle Starfish

Another way to have fun with your Frenchie? By reserving one finger for nail art. Artist Sarah Haidar did exactly that with this manicure, adding a starfish duo to her ring finger.

Chilly Cuticle Cuffs

Spin the classic French manicure on its head — or should I say cuticles? — with a reverse French manicure. To create this one, Graves started with a layer of pale cornflower blue polish. Then she topped it with a periwinkle polish, leaving the base shade exposed at the cuticles.

Do Me A Solid

If nail art isn’t really your jam, fear not: Blue polish makes a statement all on its own. Any shade will do the trick (or even multiple shades in a Skittle mani), but there is something particularly eye-catching about a vivid royal.