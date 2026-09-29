Fall is always filled with beverage-themed beauty trends, but this year is feeling especially libations-oriented. Mulled Wine and Velvet Espresso both made the cut for the season’s top hair color trends, with Dakota Johnson having already adopted a variation of the latter. Similarly, autumn’s makeup trends include smoky eyes featuring “diffused cocoa, taupe, [and] espresso shades,” per pro makeup artist Charlie Riddle. And it looks like the drinks are coming for our nails, too — because Hailey Bieber just popped up in London with the perfect dark chocolate manicure for fall.

In a post shared on Instagram on Sept. 28 by members of her glam team, Bieber can be seen wearing her decadent new set, created by celebrity manicurist Kim Truong. Glossy and dark brown, the nails evoked a rich cup of mocha (or a dark chocolate Godiva assortment; take your pick). They were the perfect not-quite-black accessory for her minimalist ensemble, which included a vintage Cerruti by Narciso Rodriguez sheath and strappy heels, styled by Dani Michelle.

Rounding out the rest of the beauty, Bieber wore her newly darkened strands in loose, center-parted waves —courtesy of hairstylist Irinel de León — while makeup artist Diane Buzzetta painted the Rhode Beauty founder’s signature soft glam.

Bieber isn’t the only star to rock a chocolatey mani in recent weeks: Earlier this month, both Kerry Washington and Tracee Ellis Ross opted for dark brown nail looks for the opening of the Lucas Museum in Los Angeles. I think it’s safe to say this is a nail trend worth adding to your fall mani menu.