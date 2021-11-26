Hailey Bieber’s Birthday Look Is Putting This Nostalgic Hair Accessory Back On The Map

As the modern-day queen of feminine-chic looks, it’s no surprise that Hailey Bieber pulled out all the stops for her 25th birthday celebration. The model shared a series of Instagram photos from the intimate event in which she appears to be having a dinner party with a few friends as well as her husband. Despite the low-key nature of the festivities, the birthday girl stunned in a long-sleeved black velvet jumpsuit by Saint Laurent. Hailey Bieber’s birthday beauty look was perfectly glam and glowy, but the real standout was a certain, simple hair accessory that serves as unexpected inspiration for the holiday season.

To secure her sleek half-up hairstyle, Bieber wore a simple black ribbon, bringing an element of sweetness to the look — not to mention nostalgia. The hair bow elicits memories of childhood holiday party dresses of the ‘90s and 2000s, characterized by gaudy adornments and over-puffed sleeves. Of course, Bieber’s birthday rendition was understated and chic, but the addition of the ribbon gave the elegant ensemble a playful twist — perfect inspiration for any holiday look. It’s undeniable that hair accessories have made a major comeback in recent years — claw clips are a prime example — and what better time to indulge in trends than the holiday season and all the festivities that come along with it?

For her birthday makeup, Bieber opted for her signature natural glam, with a bit of added smokiness and a hint of shimmer around the eyes. Her subtle contour and ultra-glowy cheeks gave an overall softness to the look, punctuated by her nude lip color and natural-looking brows. The model kept her nails a neutral shade in her beloved almond shape, with what appears to be some subtle nail art using black nail polish on a couple of her fingers.

Overall, Bieber’s birthday look was trendy yet sophisticated, a balance that the newly 25-year-old never fails to strike, whether it be at the Met Ball or in an Instagram selfie. If you’re looking for a playfully nostalgic hair accessory to spice up your holiday ensembles, let Bieber’s chic hair ribbon be an inspiration — below, shop similar styles from some of TZR’s favorite brands.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.