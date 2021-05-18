How To Do The Peachy Makeup Trend As A Minimalist, According To Hailey Bieber

You probably heard of the #PeachesMakeupChallenge at some point because it was almost impossible not to — such was the power of Hailey Bieber’s viral social media challenge in celebration of her husband Justin Bieber’s new song, “Peaches.” Plus, the internet tutorials that resulted from it were downright beautiful — what’s not to love about sunset-hued makeup? Yet while the peachy looks that flooded Instagram and TikTok were certainly enviable, many were pretty involved, meaning they weren’t always the type that minimalists would run to recreate. Thankfully for those who take a less-is-more approach to beauty, though, Hailey Bieber’s recent orange eyeshadow look plays on the challenge in a simpler way. In fact, you can copy it with just one product.

Though not a tutorial, the model took to Instagram on May 17 to share her latest summery beauty look in a series of photos. And as you’d expect, it was equally as “Peaches”-themed as many of her previous beats. In it, she debuted a sleek hairstyle and diffused orange eyeshadow — yet very little else, save for some glowing sun-kissed skin and maybe a hint of pink lip gloss. Unlike the typical challenge entries, which often featured an orange or pink color for every part of the face, it’s a simple look that still feels as summery. Just for this, no real work is required.

Bieber didn’t tag or reveal the products she used to create this look, but you can easily copy it with any orange, peach, or copper-hued products on hand. To match hers perfectly, choose a matte finish and focus on your lid and just under your eyes, lining them and then diffusing the color out on top. Other than that, you can add a dewy finish to your skin with some light coverage or bronzer, and possibly a soft pink gloss as well. But really, nothing else is needed, proving that the #PeachesMakeupChallenge doesn’t actually have to be a challenge at all.

Here’s hoping these simpler looks will keep on coming — but for now, you can follow her lead with the peach-inspired palettes and eyeshadow colors, ahead.

