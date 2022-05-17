If any celebrity was to be dubbed the queen of the “clean girl” aesthetic, it would inevitably be Hailey Bieber. The model and Rhode Beauty founder has mastered the art of no-makeup makeup, consistently serving fresh, glowing looks both at red carpet events like the Met Gala and in her get-ready-with-me videos on TikTok. Bieber’s nail looks tend to fall under the “clean girl” umbrella, too, with the star typically opting for sheer, nude manicures in her signature almond shape. Hailey Bieber’s new baby pink nails feature a subtly glam twist that takes her neutral style to new heights — and you’ll want to recreate it immediately.

Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared an Instagram video of the star showing off her new manicure, a soft pink shade with a pearlescent shimmer that catches the light beautifully. In the caption, Ganzorigt provided a breakdown of exactly what products she used to create this stunning look. First, she prepped the nails with OPI GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat then applied one coat of Nail Labo Presto Color Gel #098 (a sheer baby pink) and mixed it with a clear gel. Then, she applied a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat. For the pearlescent shimmer, Ganzorigt then applied the OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can, finishing off with the OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat.

While Bieber’s almond-shaped nails are impressively long, the nail artist replied to a comment on her Instagram post stating that they are the star’s natural nails.

The result is an elevated spin on a classic nude manicure; the perfect look to pull you out of a neutral nail rut without going overboard. It’s also worth noting that Bieber’s latest manicure is a gorgeously subtle interpretation of the chrome nail trend, which has been worn by seemingly every celebrity from Kourtney Kardashian to Dua Lipa.

Ahead, check out the entire lineup of products that helped create Hailey Bieber’s pearlescent baby pink nails.

