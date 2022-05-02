Surprisingly, This Minimalist Nail Color Won The Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala is arguably one of the year’s biggest (if not the biggest) nights for fashion. Not only does it bring together some of the most prominent faces in the arts and entertainment, but it does so in celebration of the Costume Exhibit at the historic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The ensembles gracing the iconic staircase are what the occasion is all about, and the beauty looks are prime opportunities to further carry out the “gilded glamour” dress code. This year, classic white nails have been a go-to manicure to compliment the night’s extravagant fashion moments.

The official theme of the 2022 Met Gala is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a follow-up to 2021’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The “gilded glamour” aspect refers to the Gilded Age of New York in the late 1800s, wherein the styles were particularly dramatic and extravagant. The stars have been pulling out their most regal attire, but the manicures have mainly stuck to a neutral color palette, proving that you can never go wrong with a nude manicure. Some went for a trendy milk bath look while others adorned their white nails with metallic embellishments, but either way, neutral nails were a winner tonight.

Ahead, take a look through the best white nail looks gracing the Met stairs this evening, and stay tuned for more glamorous manis to come.

Emma Chamberlain

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chamberlain’s simple milk bath manicure might seem basic, but in the context of her ethereal ensemble, it works perfectly. Plus, the extra-long length and square shape give the look a bit of drama.

Vanessa Hudgens

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn’t your average nude mani. The Vogue red carpet host added metallic embellishments to her long, white nails, giving a nod to the dress code of “gilded glamour.”

Maude Apatow

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The Euphoria star kept it simple and classic at her first Met Gala, and her short white nails were beautifully understated.

Camila Cabello

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cabello’s white manicure matched her gorgeous two-piece ensemble with floral details perfectly.

More to come...