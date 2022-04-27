Hailey Bieber’s Nighttime Skin Care Routine Features This $13 Target Find

The anticipation for Rhode Skin is building, and Hailey Bieber knows it. As the June launch of her debut skin care brand creeps closer, the model has taken to sharing snippets of her routine on TikTok, featuring several unnamed products from the forthcoming line. So far, she’s given followers a sneak peek into her morning skin prep and “lazy” makeup routine, and now, Hailey Bieber’s nighttime skin care routine has officially hit the platform — and it’s a lot simpler than you might think.

Given Bieber’s virtually flawless skin, you may envision her evening skin care regimen to be a highly involved process featuring intense formulas and high-tech tools. While the model surely undergoes such treatments on occasion, the everyday routine she dropped on TikTok this week is pretty low-key and seems to focus mainly on hydration. “Simple night routine,” she captioned the clip, which has already amassed nearly two million views. “Using Joanna Czech toner, rhode, and a little organic rosehip oil.”

She begins by spritzing her face with the toner, a hydrating and balancing formula that’s included in celebrity facialist Joanna Czech’s The Kit, a collection of seven ultra-luxe skin care products. Unfortunately, the pieces in The Kit aren’t sold individually, but you can purchase the collection here (warning: the price tag is not for the faint of heart).

The Rhode products Bieber uses are, of course, kept under wraps, but she appears to apply three different cream formulas that further boost her hydrated glow. She finishes off the routine by dispensing one pump of Aura Cacia Organic Rosehip Skin Care Oil into her palm before rubbing her hands together and smearing the oil all over her face.

The result? A nourished radiance that fans are itching to recreate using Rhode Skin products. “June needs to come fast!!! Can’t wait to try everything from rhode,” one follower commented. “You’re the only person I’d trust to come out with a skincare line, lookin beautiful as always,” said another.

You’ll have to hold on just a little bit longer to discover what exactly Bieber’s been using on her skin, but in the meantime, you can sign up on the Rhode website for updates. While you’re waiting, you can also check out the rosehip oil that she’s loving — it’s only $13 and is available at Target.

