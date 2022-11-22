Like everyone else, celebrities love to celebrate their birthdays — often by throwing themed bashes or hosting intimate dinners at Nobu Malibu. Hailey Bieber, who turned 26 on Nov. 22, is no different. She is currently celebrating another year around the sun in Japan, alongside her friend Justine Skye and husband Justin Bieber. They both shared photos of the model on their Instagram Stories and because of this, fans got to see Bieber’s 26th birthday outfit, which looked glamorous but also felt surprisingly relatable.

In the IG snaps, Bieber wore a shimmery bustier top that featured lace and sequins. She covered up with a fuzzy cream-colored coat from Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection (for that glam moment) and, at one point, she wore it off-the-shoulders for photos. To balance out the dramatic elements in her ensemble, she went for a pair of ultra casual bottoms: jeans. Bieber wore Balenciaga’s Low Crotch Jeans in light blue with a pair of white Cagole boots from the label. The laid-back feel of her pants toned down her overall look, and served as a styling note everyone can copy. For a touch of playfulness, she toted a vintage Conte De Fees shoulder bag from Louis Vuitton that had a multicolor mushroom design on the front.

Bieber not only paid tribute to his wife on his Instagram Stories, but he also shared a carousel of images on his grid, too. In these photos, the Rhode founder dressed down in what appears to be humble sweats. Her practical and comfort-forward outfit included a $70 fleece sweatshirt from Aritzia (she is a fan of the label’s basic wardrobe offerings), plus a matching wool knit beanie from Acne Studios, black track pants from her collaboration with WARDROBE.NYC, and a pair of New Balance 1960 sneakers.

The next time you plan your birthday outfit, channel Bieber’s dressed up but not overly done energy. The key is to choose one or two dramatic pieces to be styled with jeans. If you’re missing any of the aforementioned items to assemble your look, shop the selections ahead.