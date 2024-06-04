When a heat wave hits, it’s always helpful to have a handful of easy breezy outfit formulas at the ready. Keeping comfortable is key, but if you can make it chic, that’s even better. Thankfully, the most stylish celebrities have begun to step out in their effortless off-duty summer ensembles in case you’re in need of some fresh ideas. Case in point, Michelle Williams’ casually cool look at Monday’s Vogue dinner party in NYC, which included a footwear style you probably wouldn’t expect to see heading into such a fashion-forward fete: flip-flops.

Williams chose a red and black pair of the summer footwear staple to accessorize her off-white maxi dress and white quilted Chanel bag, and she wore her hair in an on-trend wet-look bob to complete the simple seasonal uniform. The actor has been a fashion darling and designer muse for some time now (with icon fashion houses including Chanel and Louis Vuitton among those dying to dress her), but her memorable style isn’t limited to what she wears on red carpets — she’s proven to have pretty impeccable street style as well. Whether it’s a pair of overalls and clogs or a nautical striped t-shirt, her collection of classic pieces always seem to be styled in a way that inspires you to dust off similar versions you probably have in your own closet. And these flip-flops are just the latest example.

BACKGRID

Williams’ shoe choice isn’t all that shocking when you consider the fact that major labels including Hermes, Tory Burch, and Chanel sent models down the catwalk in flip-flops for their Spring 2024 shows. The footwear has also found fans in fellow celebrities including Barbie Ferreira (who co-created a collection with iconic flip flop brand Havaianas last year), Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and Gabrielle Union.

Not sure how to make your own pair feel a bit more elevated? Try copying Williams’ easy outfit formula and wear them (in a contrasting color) with another major summer trend, the little white dress. Keep the rest of your look monochromatic to really make your shoe selection feel purposeful. And if you don’t yet have flip-flops waiting in your closet, we’ve rounded up a few inspired by (and including) The Row’s version that’s likely the exact pair worn by Williams. Don’t worry, options start at just $20 in case the $650 price tag feels a little steep for footwear you usually only wear to the beach.