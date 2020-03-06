Like many '90s trends being resurrected in fashion at the moment, slip midi skirts annually pop in and out of the style radar, but the slinky staple is back in a big way this spring — and for obvious reasons. Of course its comfy cut and lightweight feel are ideal for the upcoming season's temperamental humidity, but the modest piece is also ridiculously simple and stylish, as well. With countless ways to wear the slinky bottom, one can never have too many midi options in your rotation once the temps begin to rise again soon.

While slip midi skirts may have their origins as layering pieces for avoiding wardrobe malfunctions, the ethereal style was huge during the early aughts (think Sex And The City era) and, considering the style set is currently obsessing over throwback trends, it's simply perfect timing that the slip skirt is back for Spring. Before sunny skies season starts officially, there's still plenty of creative ways to wear a slip skirt right now. For chillier days, pair a light and colorful piece with a chunky knit sweater and leather ankle boots for effortless season-shifting style.

With April showers and May flowers on the horizon, TZR lent a helping hand in picking out 13 no-fail slip midi skirts that you can snag now. Continue ahead to browse the must-see selections.