13 Slip Midi Skirts That Are Perfect For Transitioning From Winter To Spring

By Savannah Sitton
Like many '90s trends being resurrected in fashion at the moment, slip midi skirts annually pop in and out of the style radar, but the slinky staple is back in a big way this spring — and for obvious reasons. Of course its comfy cut and lightweight feel are ideal for the upcoming season's temperamental humidity, but the modest piece is also ridiculously simple and stylish, as well. With countless ways to wear the slinky bottom, one can never have too many midi options in your rotation once the temps begin to rise again soon.

While slip midi skirts may have their origins as layering pieces for avoiding wardrobe malfunctions, the ethereal style was huge during the early aughts (think Sex And The City era) and, considering the style set is currently obsessing over throwback trends, it's simply perfect timing that the slip skirt is back for Spring. Before sunny skies season starts officially, there's still plenty of creative ways to wear a slip skirt right now. For chillier days, pair a light and colorful piece with a chunky knit sweater and leather ankle boots for effortless season-shifting style.

With April showers and May flowers on the horizon, TZR lent a helping hand in picking out 13 no-fail slip midi skirts that you can snag now. Continue ahead to browse the must-see selections.

Lyndon Satin Bias Skirt

Lyndon Satin Bias Skirt
$68
Bobeau

Black is the quintessential do-it-all tone and this just-below-the-knee hem fits in the same category, meaning Bobeau's satin skirt is a must-own piece.

Bea Skirt

Bea Skirt
$148
The Reformation

The cult-followed brand is known for acing its flirty frocks so this sultry leopard print is nothing short of tasteful.

Silk-Satin Wrap Midi Skirt

Silk-Satin Wrap Midi Skirt
$360
Harmur

Made of a silk-satin blend, the thickly banded waist is handy for tucking into curve-hugging tops. While the forecast transitions, style yours with a turtleneck bodysuit and trainers for a half casual, half elevated look.

High-Rise Satin Slip Skirt

High-Rise Satin Slip Skirt
$265
Vince

Few shades scream "welcome, Spring" quite like a pastel lime. If minimalism is more your style, the head-turning shade may seem daunting but try styling it with all black or white pieces to fit your vibe.

Slip Skirt

Slip Skirt
$740$222
Prada

Prada's skirt is truly the definition of a slip skirt with its ultra lightweight and frilled lace edge hem. Style this one beneath a mini dress of your choosing to effortlessly nail a cool-girl ensemble.

CeeCee Midi Bias Skirt

CeeCee Midi Bias Skirt
$110
Universal Standard

As the name implies, Universal Standard designs fits for all bodies that promises the comfiest of wears. So get excited for this liquid satin number that you'll want to wear day after day.

Isla Silk Slip Skirt

Isla Silk Slip Skirt
$495
Paris Georgia

A glamorous take on the simple style, Paris Georgia's slip skirt hits at the ankle, making it appropriate for a black-tie gathering or beneath a maxi dress.

Constance Skirt

Constance Skirt
$160
Rouje

Rouje's micro floral iteration is on par with something you'd see on the elite style set like Kaia Gerber. Pair yours with a dainty crop top for hassle-free daytime look.

Painted-Print Satin Skirt

Painted-Print Satin Skirt
$695
Sies Marjan

If a solid color is too slow for your speed, Sies Marjan's printed option features a delightful abstract painting and can be paired with the matching camisole for a dreamy co-ordinating set.

Samara Slit Skirt

Samara Slit Skirt
$566
Nanushka

Nanushka's dusty mint take is ideal for warmer months while the front slit offers extra mobility that's perfect for those who commute.

Flared Midi Skirt

Flared Midi Skirt
$310
Stine Goya

Stine Goya's midi skirt has a special high rise that sits at the waist, meaning it's ideal for tucking in an elevated blouse.

Arden Pleated Midi Skirt

Arden Pleated Midi Skirt
$440
Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia has a knack for using rainbows in a tasteful way and this pleated option follows suit. Try styling yours with a white cropped t-shirt and tennis sneakers to let the colorful skirt do all the talking.

Off-White Satin Skirt

Off-White Satin Skirt
$320
Gauge81

Deceivingly simple, this off-white satin skirt features a cut-out detail at the waist that definitely deserves to be showed off.