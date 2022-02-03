With over 100 magazine spreads under her belt, Gigi Hadid is the textbook example of a cover star. She broke into the world of high fashion with her first-ever cover shoot for CR Fashion Book in 2014 and hasn’t stopped modeling for magazines the world over since then. Most recently, she appeared on the cover of InStyle’s March 2022 issue. Of all outfits Hadid wore in her InStyle cover story, there was this one combo that stood out the most: A set of emerald green suiting co-ords from Valentino. The powerful ensemble checked off several rising trends in one go. And the best of all? This set maintained that professional, office-appropriate feel at the same time.

In her March 2022 InStyle feature, Hadid chatted about going to Disneyland Paris in the middle of Fashion Week and her secret TikTok account, among other things. (Fun fact: This was her first cover story since the February 2021 Vogue. issue) She wore a total of seven looks throughout the shoot, including a coordinated, dark green blazer and pants from the renowned Italian fashion house. For accessories, Hadid donned an array of stacked necklaces from Lottie NYC and Roberto Coin, a Cartier watch and bracelet, and a medley of rings from Harwell Godfrey, Mateo, and Chanel.

Watchful fashion aficionados will note that sultry suiting emerged as a trend on Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week runways several months ago. (On the catwalk, models wore the colorful co-ords with next to nothing underneath.) In addition, according to the 2022 fashion forecast, you can expect to see the continued rise and popularization of colorful, menswear-inspired suiting as part of the ‘Homme Girl.’ Finally, the emerald green color has also been a rising color trend since early 2021. In short, Hadid’s mossy-green separates was a spot-on choice that referenced several of the current trends.

Unfortunately, the model’s exact set is not available to shop for the time being. You can, however, put together a near-identical outfit with similar green blazer and pant sets, ahead. Keep it classic with Victoria Beckham’s tailoring, or opt for a lime green option from Christopher John Rogers for a maximalist spin on Hadid’s editorial look.

