If you want to know what the fashion trends are, you can turn to the runways — or to your favorite celebrities. Oftentimes, A-listers sit front row at fashion shows, so they’re privy to what is hot for the next season (and they tend to get first dibs on said designer pieces before they are released to the public). However, not every item in a celebrity’s wardrobe comes with this hefty price tag. Take Gigi Hadid’s cutout top as an example, which came from the affordable, Insta-popular brand Storets and currently retails for $46. The garment tapped into the cutout trend, which has been around for over a year now.

On July 13, the model stepped out in New York City. The attention-grabbing centerpiece of her look was the aforementioned white Navaeh top from Storets, which buttoned diagonally across the body to leave artful, “swiss cheese”-inspired cutouts. Hadid layered a lacy bralette underneath her top for coverage and wore a pair of AGOLDE’s thigh-length Stella denim shorts. (The bralette was a cute touch to make the shirt feel less revealing.) For shoes, she opted for chunky, comfort-forward sandals from the Birkenstock x Valentino collab. Lastly, the model toted a cream hobo-style bag, then completed the look with a pair of round sunnies and a gold necklace.

Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

In case you lost count of all the trends that Hadid nailed with this one outfit, here’s the recap: First off, Hadid’s denim bottoms aka jorts are currently experiencing a rise in popularity. Second, the model’s lacy bralette plus cutout top tapped into the sultry dressing trend. The model accessorized her look with a hobo bag, which happens to be one of the trending accessories for 2022. And finally, her Birkenstocks have arguably solidified their status as a trendy, celeb-beloved shoe.

For those who love and want to recreate the model’s trend-forward look, you’re in luck: Hadid’s exact tops and bottoms, plus nearly identical Birkenstock slides, are still in stock. Scoop up the model-approved pieces ASAP.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.