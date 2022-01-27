Gigi Hadid has been on quite the hair color journey — from blonde, to red, to brown, back to blonde again. Just a few weeks ago, the model debuted a chocolate brown hair color for the new Moschino campaign, joining the ranks of celebrities going brunette in the past few months (including Billie Eilish and Florence Pugh). In 2021, she shut down the Met Gala with luscious copper locks, similar to the red hair color she had earlier in the year for her appearance in the Fall/Winter 2021 Versace fashion show. Now, Gigi Hadid’s hair has returned to its sunny roots with perhaps her blondest shade yet.

Yesterday, stylist Elizabeth Sulcer shared photos of the model’s transformation, which features her newly blonde hair with long waves. The fresh shade of blonde is certainly lighter than her signature sandy color, giving Hadid a super summery vibe even in the dead of winter. The new look is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Panos Papandrianos, who has worked with both Gigi and Bella Hadid in the past. Hadid’s soft, natural makeup which complemented her lighter locks perfectly was done by Erin Parsons using Maybelline, a brand with which the model has held an ambassadorship for several years.

It’s not clear exactly what Hadid’s glam look is for, but New York City-based creative agency Gotham shared a BTS video via Instagram stories of the model shooting a campaign on a rooftop, her new blonde hair in a long, dramatic braid. She’s also seen hanging off of scaffolding in a monochromatic bright red ensemble, so whatever it is, the final result is sure to be stunning.

Going from brunette to blonde is no easy feat, even for someone like Gigi Hadid who has a team of experts to help her achieve any look. It’s important to have a consultation with a colorist and assess your hair’s individual needs in order to avoid any disasters. Not to mention, a good amount of patience is necessary, especially if you’re going from very dark to very light.

It’s very possible that Hadid will be heading back from blonde to brunette in what feels like the blink of an eye, but for now, there’s no harm in soaking up the summer hair inspiration during peak gloomy season.