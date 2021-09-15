Olaplex's New Shampoo Is Here — And It's A Must-Have For Blondes

Olaplex is famed for its science-backed, results-driven formulas, loved by top hairstylists and beauty aficionados all over the globe. Without getting too sciencey, its lean range of products that impacts hair on a molecular level, repairing broken bonds that cause damage, and ultimately rejuvenating one's strands.

The latter is just one reason why celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi, and Drew Barrymore, among others, always rave about the American hair care brand — and keep their showers fully stocked with its top-rated lineup. Bestsellers famously include the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, the No. 3 Hair Perfector, and the No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme.

Now, there’s a new addition making headlines, and likely earning its spot among the company’s bestsellers. Tuesday, September 14, the brand added a new product to its lineup. Enter Olaplex’s purple shampoo called No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo. Per the company, it’s scientifically proven to “neutralize brassiness and boost brightness” after just one use.

“One in three women have blonde hair,” said JuE Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OLAPLEX. “With the launch of our first scientifically proven, and stylist approved purple shampoo, OLAPLEX No. 4P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Shampoo now expands the modern definition of blonde for noticeably hydrated, brighter, and more manageable hair.”

Courtesy of Olaplex

But, take note that the formula also works well for hair that’s gray or has been lightened. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week and pairing it with No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner or the No. 8 Intense Moisture Mask for extra hydration. For best results, apply the purple shampoo to wet hair, lather, and then let it process for up to five minutes, and finish by conditioning with either product of choice.

Act fast if you want to give the new product a go because it's likely to sell out quickly. You can add it to your virtual shopping cart on the brand's website, as well as Sephora.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.