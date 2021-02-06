Eventually, every once-brunette-now-blonde faces a choice: Either you continue bleaching, dyeing, and toning your hair, or you call it a day and go back to your natural brunette. If you've found yourself in the latter party, then it's time to put away your purple shampoo and shop the best blonde-to-brunette hair care products. While they might be harder to find than, say, a shampoo made for blondes, a lot of the same rules apply. It's still necessary to pamper your fragile hair, focus on hydration, and make sure you're keeping an eye on future damage. (So, don't go straight back to flat ironing every day, for example.)

And don't forget about how hair porosity can affect your routine, a lesson that new blondes often learn the hard way — and one that doesn't magically go away with a new shade. "Natural hair that’s been previously processed blonde will be more porous and therefore not hold on to the pigment as long," Jaxcee, a colorist and curl specialist, previously told TZR regarding blonde-to-brunette transformations. In layman's terms: A fresh brunette color requires maintenance, similar to how you worked to keep a platinum blonde or honey shade the exact color you wanted it to be.

But hey, if you braved blonde, then you're definitely up to the task. Ahead, some of the very best shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and products for protecting a brand-new, post-blonde brunette.

Blonde-To-Brunette Shampoos & Conditioners

Look, no one needs to tell you that your shampoo and conditioner can have a major effect on your hair color — but just ask anyone who's discovered a new shade after a shower if you need proof. Some of these hair care products are made specifically for enriching brunette shades, like the John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Deepening Shampoo, while others are great if you're still working through bleach or color damage.

Blonde-To-Brunette Hair Treatments

Beyond your shampoo and conditioner, it's important to tend to fragile and color-treated hair via masks and deep conditioners. You don't have to overcomplicate it, either; Oribe's Glaze For Beautiful Color is a fan favorite, and hits on shine, color, and softness. Or, if you prefer learning the science side of hair care, pick up Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector or the Redken Acidic Perfecting Leave-In Treatment for Damaged Hair. Once you figure out how to properly care for hair bonds, the rest seems easy.