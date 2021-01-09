Over the past couple of years, scrunchies have made a major comeback — but not all hair scrunchies are created equal. Silk scrunchies, for example, will always reign supreme: That's because they're extra gentle on hair and they look surprisingly chic, whether paired with pajamas or pantsuits. But even silk scrunchies vary widely in terms of quality, so it's worth investing in one (or a set) that's known to be high quality — like any of the best silk scrunchies featured here. They're all super soft and, importantly, not too tight, and they're flexible enough to be wrapped around your ponytail a few times to keep it secure. They come in all different sizes and colors, too, so you'll have plenty of options to choose from as you scroll through this list.

1. The Overall Best Silk Scrunchie LilySilk 100% Silk Charmeuse Scrunchie $10 Amazon See on Amazon LilySilk's fan-favorite scrunchies are made of 100% mulberry silk, and you can pick one up for just $10 on Amazon (or splurge on a pack of five, seven, or 15). These are you standard big, thick scrunchies, so they can hold up long, coarse, and curly hair securely, but they still look chic and not overly chunky. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers left them a glowing five-star review or rating — choose from 21 pretty colors.

2. The Best Skinny Silk Scrunchies No More Kinks 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Hair Ties (6-Pack) $30 Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer thinner scrunchies, go with this six-pack from No More Kinks. They're also made of 100% mulberry silk, but they look more like a subtle hair tie when wrapped around your ponytail, rather than a statement-making scrunchie. This purchase comes with a set of six; two of each in gray, navy, and black.