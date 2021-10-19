News of a Gemma Chan red carpet appearance always seems to cause quite a stir. This could be due to her famously charming energy or her willingness to experiment with irreverent beauty and fashion trends — but either way, one thing’s for sure: a Gemma Chan sighting will never be boring. Case in point? Monday’s premiere event for the Marvel Eternals film, where Chan stood out in a crowd that included fellow A-listers like Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, wearing a swirling, snow-white gown. Gemma Chan’s purple lipstick — a perfect transition shade between autumn and winter — added even more well-placed drama to her regal look.

“The goal was to really pull the look outwards to match the strong feeling of the [dress’] cape but to look effortless at the same time,” Monika Blunder, Chan’s makeup artist, explained. With a slew of L’Oréal Paris products at the ready, the pair got to work on the star’s satiny blush, very subtly shimmery eyeshadow, and standout lips. If it’s a universally flattering, party-ready look you’re after, Chan’s is certainly ripe for recreation — thankfully Blunder shared all the details you’ll need to DIY this red carpet ready look.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Any celebrity makeup artist knows that skin prep is the key to foundation that melts right into skin for the most flawless finish possible. Blunder laid the groundwork for the rest of the makeup with a round of cleansing and exfoliation before massaging some L’Oréal hyaluronic acid serum into Chan’s face for added hydration and some extra glow. “To start the base of the skin,” Blunder instructs, “apply L’Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation to ensure the skin is fresh and dewy. Then apply a darker shade to the cheeks and jawline to create depth and dimension.” That last bit is crucial — skip contouring with a full face of foundation and you might end up looking flatter and more washed-out than you’d like.

A bright, youthful blush helped tie the lip and eye colors together. Blunder swept on some L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect blush, featuring a light-reflecting, satin finish that veers toward warm-toned. On Chan’s eyes, shadows from L’Oréal’s Monos Eyeshadow line — shade 302 to be specific — start smudged out in the upper lash line before blooming into an exaggerated wing that extends up and out for a smoky, cat-eye effect. Blunder then took a burgundy eyeliner (such a beautiful color with brown eyes) and buffed it into the eyelid to form a color-toned base. “Draw a thin brown line on the upper lash line and pull it upwards to look effortless but still very strong,” she instructs, then finish the eyes up with several coats of lash-fluffing mascara.

But the real star of this makeup look — aside from Chan herself, of course — is the deep purple lipstick in the most flattering satin finish. If Chan could only wear one lipstick forever, she should definitely pick this one — it’s just made for her — you can also snag it for just $9. “To create a statement and complete the look use, L'Oréal Colour Riche Les Nus Intense Lipstick in the shade ‘Nu Exuberant,’” Blunder details. “Rely on the shape of the lipstick to create the perfect pout.”

With a roadmap to the ultimate late-fall makeup look in place, all that’s left is to make it happen at home. Below, check out everything you need to recreate Gemma Chan’s captivating, makeup look.

