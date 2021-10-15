Ariana Grande Just Put An Ethereal Spin On Her Signature Cat-Eye

In addition to being yet another platform for Ariana Grande to share her musical expertise, the singer’s role as a coach on The Voice has proved to be an opportunity to showcase some of her best beauty looks yet. The star has been straight-up slaying night after night, thanks to makeup artist Ash K Holm (who also works with stars like the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, the Hadid sisters, Shay Mitchell, and Megan Fox). Her most recent beat on Grande features an unexpected eyeliner look that strays from the star’s usual cat-eye; instead, Holm created a white graphic eyeliner design that’s as stunning as it is subtle.

On Instagram, Holm shared the makeup look she created for Grande’s appearance on the singing competition show this week, which her followers are clearly obsessed with. It’s easy to see why — Grande’s graphic white liner gives her otherwise simple makeup the perfect pop of boldness. Holm also kept the singer’s lashes on the shorter side, so as not to pull focus from the unique eye look. And of course, Grande opted for her signature sleek half-up, half-down ponytail, leaving two face-framing pieces out for a softer vibe.

It’s worth noting that this liner is similar to the look that Holm created for the singer’s recent cover of Allure, which was even more minimal. In the cover shot, instead of a cat-eye shape, Grande is wearing a simple white line right above the crease of her eyelid with a more voluminous false lash. All of the products used are from her forthcoming makeup line, r.e.m. beauty, which she said will, fittingly, focus mainly on eye makeup. The singer has been teasing the launch of her beauty brand on Instagram with posts of her in elaborate makeup looks, like the one below.

By the looks of it, r.e.m. beauty will give fans and beauty lovers everywhere the necessary tools to pull off popstar-worthy makeup looks, including Holm’s ethereal white graphic eyeliner look. While Holm has yet to share the details on how the makeup look came together, and there’s still no word on when we can expect r.e.m. beauty to drop, it can’t hurt to brush up on your liner skills while you wait.